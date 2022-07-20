Daniel Island pet portrait painter has an eye for detail

You know the look. The look when they need to go out. The look when they want to play. The look when their favorite person shows up or when they leave. You know the look in your pet’s eye, the silly way they sit or the curious way they tilt their head.

Pet portrait painter Michele Levani focuses intently on the eyes of every loved animal she’s commissioned to paint and delivers a look of pure joy in the eyes of the owners when a painting is finished.

From the age of 5, Levani had a love of drawing. “For me, drawing was the start.”

Levani’s parents saw the love and cultivated it with classes. Not pick-up-a-crayon-and-color classes, but real art classes where she learned composition and the elements of perspective, depth and value. Levani studied voraciously so that now, 40 years into her life and a career as an artist, the accuracy and level of detail found in the pets she draws and paints shines through in each face.

“I consider myself a narrative artist,” Levani said. “I want to find the personality. My favorite thing ever to draw are eyes. There’s a story to tell and it’s in the eyes.”

Levani laughs and shares that she believes in the core strength of the eyes and face of her subjects so much so, that one time when a teacher tried to get her to turn her talents towards still life, she ended up drawing lips on her lemons and eyes on her apples. Levani is a prolific artist, contracted by a national pet brand, many months she produces 120 small works for pet owners nationwide. These small studies are not where she stops, though. Levani’s work is on display downtown at the only nonprofit gallery in Charleston, the Charleston Artist Guild. Among the 70-plus exhibiting members, Levani’s work with animals and people as subjects of admiration stand out as they combine equal parts precise and playful.

Levani feels at home alongside other “kindred spirits,” including Daniel Island residents Joyce Erb, Peter Finger and Betsy Jones McDonald who are also represented in the CAG East Bay gallery.Levani’s commission works come in all mediums and all sizes, from petite pen and ink drawings of pets on paper to perfect home-hung original paintings to large public art commissioned wall murals for Orvis, Ronald McDonald House and a recent collaboration with the South Carolina Aeronautics training center for Trident Technical College and Boeing.

“As an artist, I don’t want to get locked into rules,” Levani said about using just one type of medium or one particular size. She layers acrylics, inks, washes, watercolors and more. Artists, unlike our furry friends, don’t always obey. They are “rule breakers and trend-setters,” which makes this artist equally as lovable as the pets she paints. Pet lovers can visit the CAG in person downtown or view a comprehensive bio and commission pricing for Levani’s work on her website MicheleLevaniArt.com. You will also find a tab titled, “why it’s worth it all” which is the bright eyes of some very happy pet owners upon receiving her commissioned work in their forever home.

Heather MacQueen Jones is a Daniel Island artist journaling life’s journey through oil painting. Follow her stories on Instagram @heARTpalette or MacQueenJones.com.