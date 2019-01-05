Daniel Island pharmacist takes part in memorable mission trip to Africa

Helping others not only impacts the lives of those being served, it can be life changing for those serving. Last month the head pharmacist at Daniel Island’s Delta Pharmacy, Neely Kelleher, embarked on a transforming journey to Togo, Africa with 11 strangers.

The Daniel Island resident stepped in at the last minute when the original pharmacist scheduled for the trip had to back out due to a family emergency. Kelleher was able to get the necessary shots and prepare for the 10 day mission that spanned across two villages in southern Togo.

Using her pharmaceutical skills, Kelleher assisted the team by counseling and dispensing medications. She and the other volunteers worked non-stop and saw close to 1,400 patients.

“I was busier there than I am here at the pharmacy!” Kelleher exclaimed.

Togo is an underdeveloped area where healthcare is scarce and most of the patients have inadequate access to medical help. The hospital has limited availability because there are not enough medical providers on staff. People usually travel by motorcycle or walk because there are very few cars in Togo.

“When I first arrived in Togo my impression was that it was more rural and less developed than I thought it would be,” added Kelleher.

Many of the things we take for granted, like electricity and water, were sporadic or in limited supply. However, the lack of modern amenities was not the most difficult part of the mission for Kelleher.

“The hardest part of the trip was being away from my kids and having very little mobile service,” Kelleher said.

The majority of villagers don’t own cell phones and the children delighted in taking selfies. For some it was the first time they saw their own image.

Kelleher said she would absolutely go on another mission in the future.

“This trip definitely made me a stronger and more confident person,” Kelleher added. “Helping people felt great. They didn’t want anything from you and were so appreciative…it was very rewarding.”

Kelleher’s recent trip is just one of the many missions sponsored by Seacoast Church throughout the year. The organization prides itself on reaching out across South Carolina and beyond.

“Both local and global missions have always been a core value for Seacoast. Our desire is to make a difference in the church, community, and world,” said Jodi McCall, of Seacoast Missions.

Plans are already in the works for an October trip to Togo. Karla Kingsley, Seacoast’s global missions team coordinator, said there are many ways to help out.

“People can sign up to participate or they can provide financial support to any of these trips or projects by donating to a specific trip’s general fund,” Kingsley added. “One does not need to be medically trained to go on a medical trip. There is something for everyone.”

To find out more about helping out with upcoming missions check out their website at www.seaoast.org/missions or send an email to Missions@seacoast.org.