Daniel Island playgrounds now open

All playgrounds on Daniel Island opened on Friday, May 29, announced the Daniel Island Property Owners Association.

While the POA team said it worked to sanitize play equipment before the playgrounds opened, they urged residents to bring hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes with them when visiting any playgrounds.

And it reminded residents it is always recommended to supervise children on playgrounds to ensure their safety.

All other parks, dog parks and trails on Daniel Island also are open with the exception of Waterfront Park and its docks, which remain closed due to the ongoing construction.