Daniel Island POA is holding naming contest for sea turtle sculptures

As the renovation of the Children’s Park area at the Waterfront kicked into high gear, the three popular sea turtle sculptures are being relocated, with each turtle shifting to individual parks — Scott Park, Codner’s Ferry Park, and Barfield Park.

To commemorate the relocation of the sculptures, the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association has asked the area children to name the three sea turtles.

The POA is challenging the community’s children to utilize their creativity and submit proposed names for the sculptures.

“It could be a fun, meaningful name that is indigenous to Daniel Island or to the park that is now their new home,” the POA said in an online press release.

Name ideas can be submitted to Lisa Avant at lisa.avant@dicommunity.org or to info@dicommunity.org

The POA also is encouraging residents to express appreciation for the loggerhead sea turtles and the three other species of turtles that swim in Charleston area waters by either volunteering or making a donation to two local organizations that support the effort to save the sea turtles.

One way is by joining the Sea Turtle Guardian program at the South Carolina Aquarium. Conservation-minded sea turtle enthusiasts can gain access to behind-the-scenes content from the sea turtle hospital and partake in a monthly Zoom call with a sea turtle biologist. Learn more online at scaquarium.org/guardian.

Residents can also sign up for Coastal Expeditions, coastalexpeditions.com/blog/showing-up-for-sea-turtles/, or make a donation to Citizen Activities for Sea Turtles (CAST) to encourage sea turtle conservation efforts, coastalexpeditions.com/cast/.

While the sea turtle sculpture that had been moved to Barfield Park was damaged by vandalism, it has been repaired and was relocated to Codner’s Ferry Park.