From the Daniel Island Property Owners Association

GUGGENHEIM TERRACE TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY

The Daniel Island Property Owners Association has announced that additional work needs to be completed at Guggenheim Terrace, located across from Dockery’s on Island Park Drive. The venue has closed until further notice. Residents and other guests are asked to refrain from entering the cordoned areas until they have reopened.

With the closure of Guggenheim Terrace, the Daniel Island Night Market has moved to Smythe Park, one of the community’s largest parks, featuring walking trails, numerous great oak trees, and a large central lake. The address of the park is 2364 Daniel Island Drive. The Night Market, held on Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. through Sept. 6, will continue to offer themed nights, a variety of local vendors, music, food trucks and more.

2019 HOLIDAY FESTIVAL NOW ACCEPTING VENDOR APPLICATIONS

The 2019 Holiday Festival on Daniel Island will take place on Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Volvo Car Stadium. The festival organizers are now accepting vendor applications. To apply, you must first fill out an online application and submit a fee. See application date deadlines and their fees below:

Early bird application: Now – Sept. 30. Vendor Fee - $80. Vendor slots fill up very quickly – so apply now. Register before Sept. 30 to take advantage of early bird pricing. On Oct. 1, the vendor fee increases to $115.

Regular application: Oct. 1 – Nov. 1. Vendor Fee -$115.00

Limited openings are available in each category. The festival is held outdoors and around the stadium concourse of the Volvo Car Stadium. Applications will be reviewed by the Holiday Festival Manager and staff and all applicants will receive an email from the Holiday Festival Manager or staff regarding their application status (accepted or denied). Allow a minimum of two weeks for follow-up communication via email. Please no phone calls. Vendor applications for the categories listed below are being accepted:

~Holiday ornaments, decorations, wreaths, decor

~Home decor/home accessories

~Pet supplies, accessories, treats

~Sports/fitness/outdoor adventure

~Toys

~Cookware/kitchen accessories

~Stationary/cards

~Pottery/glass/ceramics/paintings

~Photography (limited vendor openings available)

~Pre-packaged coffees and teas

~Pre-packaged holiday/gift food products

~Handbags, wallets and electronic cases

~Women’s, men’s & children’s clothing and accessories

~Jewelry (limited vendor opening available)

~Miscellaneous

The Holiday Festival Committee will not be accepting any food vendors for the festival as those vendors are chosen by the Volvo Car Stadium hospitality services division. A food vendor is classified as food trucks or concessionaires or ready to eat food/snacks/drinks.

To apply to be a vendor, visit https://danielisland.com/community/events-activities/event/2019-holiday-....

DANIEL ISLAND RED BALLOON YARD SALE

The Daniel Island Annual Fall Red Balloon Yard Sale will be held on Sat. Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale provides an opportunity for shoppers to wander the neighborhoods of Daniel Island in search of unique finds and special deals.

The yard sale is a semi-annual event, held in the spring and in the fall. Residents who would like to participate are asked to put out a red balloon on their mailbox to alert shoppers to stop at their homes. The POA office will have red balloons available for pick up during office hours, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you would like for your address to be added to the Daniel Island Fall 2019 Red Balloon Yard Sale Map, email barbara.mclaughlin@dicommunity.org. Include in the subject line of the email “2019 DI Fall Red Balloon Yard Sale Map” and then in the body of the email provide your Daniel Island street address, as well as a good contact phone number.

For yard sale participants who would like to donate unsold items, Goodwill will have their truck at the Volvo Car Stadium front entrance near the front gates on Saturday, Sept. 28 (one week after the yard sale) from 12 - 2 p.m. Goodwill will be providing hot dogs, drinks and chips to everyone who drops off donations. In addition, they will also provide the first 20 donors with $5 Chick-fil-A gift cards. Goodwill will not be accepting large furniture donations on Sept. 28, but residents can call (843) 609-6145 to schedule an appointment for another day.