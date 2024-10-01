Daniel Island Publix expansion moves through city approvals

The expansion of the Daniel Island Publix continues to move through the city approval process. On Jan. 4, the project went before the city of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC) for a second review of the site plan for the demolition and construction phase.

But shopping at the expanded grocery store is still years away, with construction on the expansion not planned to begin until 2025.

The developer’s representative, Jennifer Losurdo of Genesis Engineering Collaborative, presented an updated plat at the meeting. After reviewing the submittal, the TRC requested the developer to revise and resubmit the proposal back to TRC.

One key aspect discussed in the meeting was the relocation of palm trees and the formulation of a comprehensive landscape plan. Losurdo told the TRC the company is diligently working on these elements, with a focus on ensuring minimal disruption to the natural surroundings.

During the Jan. 4 meeting, TRC Administrator Eric Schultz said the objective of the expansion is to “bring it up to 2024 standards.”

Design plans were approved by the Daniel Island Architectural Review Board in August 2023 and by the city Design Review Board in September 2023. The exterior of the grocery store will add a prominent entry featuring an attached pavilion, outdoor seating, and native landscaping at the front of the store.

The Publix expansion will also see the store grow from its current 29,030 square feet to 50,398 square feet. It will involve demolishing the entire existing building and building from scratch. R. David Meeks, administrator for the City of Charleston Design Review Board, said in September that “the building will be 1.5 times larger than the existing store.”

Once completed, customers can anticipate expanded fresh food departments, grocery aisles, and a broader range of products and services.

Jarrod Brooks, the new president of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA), emphasized the positive impact Publix has on the community.

“Our quality of life on Daniel Island is enhanced by high quality, conveniently located businesses like Publix and others. We love the service and smiles from employees like Gabby and her brother while shopping,” he said. “The reconstruction will take some temporary adjustment, but the greater selection will be an addition our neighborhood will appreciate.”

Brooks urged residents to support local businesses affected by diminished foot traffic during the construction period and suggested exploring Publix’s alternative services like curbside pickup and delivery from its Clements Ferry location in Point Hope.