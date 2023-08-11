Daniel Island Recreation Center redefines senior engagement

What do you think when you hear the words “senior center?”

If you picture elderly people playing shuffleboard, eating bland meals in front of a blaring TV, think again.

The Daniel Island Recreation Center is a vibrant, action-packed hub for seniors, offering an array of daily activities designed to foster social connections, promote physical well-being and keep the mind sharp. Located at 160 Fairbanks Drive, the center can provide an outlet for local seniors to look forward to, with indoor and outdoor

activities to enjoy every weekday.

“I’ve made a lot of friends here,” Ray Daoi said with a smile after a recent game of pickleball.

Fellow pickleball aficionado, Teresa Donohue, added, “It’s all about the friendships and the sense of community.”

Jennifer Nelsen, the facility manager, explained, “The Daniel Island Recreation Center provides opportunities for our seniors to learn new skills and meet new people with common interests.

Many of the people who participate in our classes have met friends, and it’s great to see them chatting about their lunch plans or what their next activity together is.”

MJ Mascarin, a regular at the Cards and Coffee sessions, highlighted the effects of the center’s daily activities for seniors. “I think it’s good for our brains!”

Friendship and staying active is the essence of community felt at the Daniel Island Recreation Center. Here, the activities aren’t just games; they’re avenues for forging connections, uplifting spirits and promoting physical and mental health.

“Some of the best programming that we have been able to bring here has been from the ideas or connections from our participants,” Nelsen encouraged. “We hope to continue to foster those opportunities!”

From card games and coffee to instructor-led fitness classes, here is what seniors can expect to find at the Daniel Island Recreation Center.

Cards and Coffee (Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., $1): Seniors can enjoy a friendly game of canasta, mahjong, scrabble or pinochle in an open play setting. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite games, fostering a diverse and inclusive atmosphere.

Bridge (Wednesdays, 12-3 p.m., $1): Enthusiasts of bridge can reserve their spot for an engaging session by calling 843-216-6366. The game brings together strategic thinking and camaraderie.

Senior Social Group (Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Free): Seniors gather in the large conference room to socialize, discuss current events, share family stories and enjoy snacks. This group provides a warm and welcoming environment for social interaction.

Senior Fitness (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Various Times, $5 per class): Led by experienced instructors Erica and Carla, the chair-based fitness class focuses on upper body strength, lower body exercises and core strengthening. The classes help seniors maintain their physical health in a supportive environment.

Pickleball (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., $2 resident/$4 nonresident): Pickleball enthusiasts of all skill levels can enjoy open play sessions on the center’s two basketball courts. Equipment is available for borrowing, ensuring everyone can participate.