Daniel Island resident pays tribute to mother in new book

Mother’s Day reminds us that although life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mom. Daniel Island resident Dr. Troy Hall has taken that idea to heart with his latest book, “Fanny Rules: A Mother’s Leadership Lessons That Never Grow Old.”

Affectionately known as Dr. Troy, the best-selling author has turned his maternal memories into an inspirational book containing life lessons applicable for both the boardroom and the backyard. The self-help mentoring guide is told through lessons that his mother, Fanny, taught him as a child and young man. With a Ph.D. in Global Leadership and Entrepreneurship and more than 40 years of leadership experience, Dr. Troy credits his late mother’s common sense outlook for providing him with leadership skills.

“When I was 12 years old my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. Living in a small town with limited resources and education, all that we knew about cancer is that people die who have it. My mom decided that she would not be defined by her disease. She made a choice to live whatever life she had and to pass along as much knowledge as she could. While at her bedside during recovery, she spent every waking hour mustering as much strength as possible to give me life lessons. Fanny was not just mom, she was my mentor.”

Dr. Troy wrote “Fanny Rules” not only as a practical business book, but as a way to share his mother’s wisdom. “I want people to connect with Fanny and realize that we have choices in life that extend beyond our circumstances. For readers to learn, grow and develop by applying the 31 teachable moments wrapped around nine important life lessons.”

Fanny was able to beat her cancer and lived another 43 years. However in her late 70’s she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and dementia. Fanny passed away in 2012, but the book will ensure her loving legacy lives on and her wisdom will continue to inspire others both personally and professionally.

Proceeds from the book will benefit Alzheimer’s research. In addition, Dr. Troy and his wife, Vickie, have pledged a $25,000 matching donation to the Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina. “When people buy five or more books, and email me the amount of their purchase to drtroyhall@gmail.com , we will make a donation for that amount on their behalf,” Dr. Troy said.

For Vickie giving back is personal. Not only did Vickie see Fanny suffer from the debilitating disease, she experienced memory loss similar to symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s as a result of medication she was prescribed over a long period of time. “I’m doing much better but I can certainly appreciate it firsthand. It’s so important we figure out a way to help these people and families,” she said.

“Fanny Rules: A Mother’s Leadership Lessons That Never Grow Old” is available on Amazon and at bookstores. To find out more, visit drtroyhall.com/books.