Daniel Island residents get down with Doga

It was raining cats and dogs, but that didn’t stop yoga enthusiasts from coming out to enjoy some doga. The pop-up class held at Daniel Island’s O2 Fitness on March 4 gave new meaning to downward dog.

The class didn’t involve holding the animals or doing yoga poses with the dogs. Instead, two playful pups, Snickerdoodle and Oreo, roamed around the class and provided enthusiastic support and entertainment, much to the delight of the students.

Held for the first time on Daniel Island, the free “Downward Doggies” classes that were open to both gym members and non-members were completely booked.

Grace Finlay, O2 Fitness events and community relations coordinator, is passionate about changing lives through health and fitness. She said she knew the doggie yoga would be a perfect fit for the island.

“We know Daniel Island is a big dog-owning island and we wanted to do something different to incorporate the things people are passionate about with fitness,” Finlay said.

Snickerdoodle (aka Snickers) and Oreo’s fur mom, Kat Jones, wasn’t quite sure what to expect from the class but she knew it would be fun for everyone involved.

“I was talking to Grace about my dogs and she mentioned puppy yoga. I said we should have my dogs do an event because they love people so much,” said Jones. “This is our first one, but I’d like to do it at all of the O2 Fitness Clubs in South Carolina.”

The Downward Doggies class was led by Daniel Island instructor Donna Kederer. She appreciated the pep the pups’ participation provided to the yoga sessions.

“The dogs bring a playful energy to the class. It brings out interaction, not only with the pups but with the people attending. It makes the class more of a community,” she stated.

This was the first time Kederer taught a yoga class with pets and she was excited the class was open to everyone.

“It’s a great opportunity to get people in to try yoga in more of a fun, laid-back atmosphere,” she said. “All you need to be is open, mindful, and love pups.”

Participants weren’t sure what to expect at the class, but eagerly anticipated the unique downward dog event. Winnie Mackend saw the signs up at the gym advertising the two classes and immediately signed up for one of the coveted spots. Mackend had never participated in a pet yoga class, but was curious about the concept. “I love dogs. I have my own dog and asked if we were supposed to bring them. They said there would be dogs here so you don’t have to bring yours. I didn’t know how the class would work,” she said.

Mackend wondered if the dogs would be practicing their downward dog during the class: “My dog does yoga at home. She loves to do downward dog and upward dog.”

One of the youngest students at the event, Soraya Aldridge, who attended with her mom, was thrilled to attend the class. Aldridge was a little disappointed the event didn’t include a chance to adopt the cuddly canines, but was still eager to interact with Oreo and Snickers. “I thought we would be able to bring one home. But it’s still fun,” she said.

Daniel Island resident Melissa Trace was excited to try out the novel combination of yoga with dogs. She came early to interact with the dogs before the event started. “I can’t wait to try this, I think a novelty is always fun to try,” said Trace.

For 45 minutes, participants were able to cuddle the furry friends, practice poses and release stress. Snickers and Oreo kept the class on their toes, often stopping to get belly rubs and lots of hugs.

Rachel Marsh appreciated the stress relieving aspect of having the dogs in class. “I thought the class was great. I have a very high stress job … Any free time I get is quality time; yoga is just naturally good for stress release. Having the dogs here brings an extra bit of stress relief and joy, especially on days that are particularly stressful. Adding the dogs made the class extra special,” said Marsh.

There was a lot of puppy love after the class as participants were eager to pet the playful pups before heading back out to the rain soaked streets.

“I really like doing yoga and I love dogs. Having the dogs around made the class much better,” said Morgan Hunter. “I think the dogs made it more relaxing because it kind of takes the pressure off of doing all the postures right.” She said she would definitely take the class again because when the dogs are around it relieves stress even more.

Afterward Mackend said, “The class was great. I totally enjoyed it.” She said she would love to take the class again and perhaps even bring her own dog, Coco, next time.

The Downward Doggie class is not on the regular schedule at this time, but O2 Fitness hopes to offer the event again in the future. The gym offers other community events, some of them open to all Daniel Island residents. “Some events are exclusively for our members, however we normally have at least two events on Daniel Island per month that are open to both members and non-members,” said Finlay. “We love spreading fun and fitness to our wider community. This month, we still have a Sunrise Buddy Bootcamp, blood drive, and seniors movement checkup. These are all free and open to the public.”

For more information, visit o2fitnessclubs.com/event.