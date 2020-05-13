Daniel Island residents get a taste of the new normal

A mix of excitement and trepidation was felt as Daniel Island restaurants began to open for dining this past week.

Gov. Henry McMaster eased outdoor dining restrictions on May 4 and allowed restaurants to open up 50% of their interior seating on May 11. Restaurants need to comply with strict guidelines from the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association before opening to the public.

Much to the excitement of customers, after implementing extreme safety measures, Blondie’s Bagels & Cafe reopened recently for takeout and outdoor seating.

“Getting back a favorite place to eat, even if it’s just a bagel, makes one really think about life and how precious it is,” said longtime customer Kari Bramhall.

“The support from the community is overwhelming and we continue to be reminded just how special our customers are to us,” said owner Anne Turner.

Stay updated on social media to find out when Blondie’s will begin inside seating.

On Wednesday, Mpishi began serving brunch and dinner inside. Owner Allie Clay is following new health recommendations including single-use menus, condiments sanitized between uses, and staff wearing masks and gloves.

“Although we have always been fastidious in our cleanliness, extra time and energy are being devoted to cleaning and sanitizing surfaces,” she said.

The restaurant also offers outdoor seating with three tables spaced 8 feet apart.

Meanwhile, at Wasabi, Daniel Island resident Carmilla Rená described her first night back at the recently reopened outdoor seating venue as “amazing.”

“I felt alive again to be among people and to see people living, enjoying the same air, scenery, and food … It felt like a normal day before this pandemic started,” she said.

Ali Baba owner Samir Elzabidi said they’ve implemented strict safety protocols to allow indoor and outdoor dining. They will continue doing takeout and delivery and recently added family-style dinner options.

Vespa reopened April 29 for takeout and started outdoor seating soon after that.

“We will have three seatings each night and reservations are required. This helps control how many people we can take care of with takeouts and people dining in,” said owner Tammy Haight. Vespa plans to reopen indoor seating, but did not have an exact date at press time.

Michelle Walsh, owner of Charlestown Realty Group, was thrilled Vespa reopened. “I am also grateful their friendly employees will be returning to work. It’s so important to support your local restaurants,” she said.

The patio at Dockery’s is open on a reservation basis. They will reopen interior seating slowly, making sure everything meets the highest of safety standards.

“Dockery’s is committed to complying with all CDC recommended guidelines to provide a relaxed and stress-free dining experience for our customers,” Creative Director Chad Elkins said.

Sermet’s will reopen May 19. “I’m being very cautious for the safety of our employees and customers …We can’t wait to be back in the kitchen. We sure missed our customers,” said owner Sermet Aslan.

Ristorante LIDI, Agaves Cantina, Daniel Island Grill, and Laura Alberts all are offering both inside and outdoor seating under the new COVID-19 guidelines. Due to the limited 50% capacity, it’s best to make reservations to ensure a table.

Daniel Island’s Orlando’s Pizza and Dragon Palace will continue takeout. Plans to reopen dining will be announced on their Facebook pages.

Lowco Cafe hasn’t decided on a date to reopen, but drive-through is available for coffee and menu items.

Local casual favorites Beech, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Jersey Mikes, and Subway all have takeout and outdoor dining options. Their social media pages will be updated with dining options as decisions are made.

Joey Tomatoes Clements Ferry is busy prepping for inside seating. Currently, to-go meals can be eaten at the outdoor table. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Zavarella’s and Dog & Duck combined parking spaces at their Clements Ferry locations to create more outdoor seating while adhering to health guidelines. Both restaurants plan to open 50% of their indoor dining. Zavarella’s also has an outdoor movie theater set up for social distancing entertainment.

Be sure to check the webpages of your favorite restaurants for the latest updates.