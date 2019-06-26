Daniel Island residents react to newly released movie, 'Emanuel'

Only four years ago, Charleston witnessed an act of terrorism that altered the city’s discussion on racism. Devout white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered nine innocent black men and women inside of the Mother Emanuel AME Church in an effort to start a race war.

To catalogue events and memorialize the victims of the shooting, executive producers Stephen Curry and Viola Davis, co-producer Mariska Hargitay, and director Brian Ivie created the 2019 documentary “Emanuel,” which premiered in Charleston last week on the anniversary of the attack.

In an attempt to discuss the film and its impact, Daniel Island resident Cathy Leeke organized a small drop-in discussion for locals at island eatery Mpishi. Attendants described the film as something not unlike a lesson or an experience.

“The only movie I can remember having that same feeling of total quiet after the movie was when I saw ‘Schindler’s List,’” Elizabeth Reed said to start the meeting. “It was striking to me. And after, there was a large group in the lobby who formed a prayer circle and all were embracing.”

When asked to identify the most striking aspect of the film, the group turned to the willingness to forgive. At Roof’s bond trial, only two days after the shooting, some of the victims’ family members were given the chance to speak directly to the gunman.

“I just want everybody to know, to you, I forgive you,” Nadine Collier, daughter of victim Ethel Lance, told the murderer through tears. “You took something very precious from me. I will never talk to her ever again. I will never be able to hold her again, but I forgive you. Have mercy on your soul.”

Several other members of the Mother Emanuel congregation followed Collier’s lead in the bond trial and after by forgiving Roof.

“I remember when it came out, the whole forgiveness, but I did not remember it within 48 hours. I just forgot that it was at that initial bond hearing. I don’t remember it being so fresh,” said Meredith Maxwell about the film’s dissection of the bond trial. “It was not planned and it was totally from the heart.”

“I did think quite a lot about her [Collier],” Reed concurred. “If I put myself in her shoes, I would feel very much that I could not possibly show up at a hearing and be as articulate as she was.”

“To forgive this person, she set something in motion that she had no idea she was doing,” added Reed.

Leeke stated that the film made her realize how close the tragedy was to the killing of Walter Scott at the hands of North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager. Scott, an unarmed African-American male, ran from Slager during a traffic stop for a broken tail light. The victim was shot five times, three in the back. The resulting trial landed Slager in prison for 20 years on charges of obstruction of justice and second degree murder. “Emanuel” also touched on the case.

“We’re two months after Walter Scott and now we have nine dead bodies in a church,” Leeke recounted.

“There’s going to be a reaction just like there is in every other emotionally charged shooting and mass casualty situation, but the mass reaction here was different,” Leeke said, referring to the peaceful statements of forgiveness.

Walter Scott’s mother also forgave Michael Slager before his sentencing.

A moment in “Emanuel” documenting the arrest of Dylann Roof in Shelby, North Carolina, was especially thought-provoking for Leeke.

“Walter Scott was not afforded the same benefit of the doubt that Dylann Roof was, because as you watched that traffic stop happen— I had never seen the footage of this traffic stop— those two white officers put their guns back into their holsters prior to arresting him,” she added.

The Holy City’s history was another sticking point for the group at Mpishi.

“The film was so well laid out,” said Maxwell.

Some scenes in “Emanuel” showed photographs of lynchings, confronting a plain fact of American history.

“I feel like I’ve seen them before, but nothing like how they impacted me in the film,” Leeke said. “That moved me, significantly. I immediately -- because I had my 10-year-old daughter with me, I immediately went to touch her arm [and ask] ‘are you ok?’”

The film’s ability to examine a wide variety of topics was also lauded among the group of viewers.

“They covered the history of Charleston, they covered police brutality, they covered Black Lives Matter, they covered the actual event, they covered forgiveness, they gave little vignettes, little stories of every single victim and their families,” said Leeke.

Terry Haas was surprised at some interviewees’ perception of Charleston as a city where racism is prevalent. One subject in the film even referred to the city as a “Confederate Disneyland.”

“I see this place as a magical, wonderful, loving, welcoming city,” Haas commented. “I’m not a native to Charleston, but this is my home and this is what I’m proud of.”

“I work with people in all walks of life in this city and I do see prejudice in a number of ways,” Reed responded. “Not just from a black and white situation, but I see ageism, I see sexism, I see all kinds of things when I’m working with candidates and clients who are trying to fill positions.”

“A lot of it goes undiscussed,” she added. “I think a lot of people fall into routines, fall into old habits.”

Reed also stated that she believes Charleston wants to be better and its small size affords the city the chance to succeed.

“Emanuel” only screened nationally for two days, June 17 and June 19. And, while it’s possible that the film will get picked up by a major streaming service, there was a feeling in the theater that home-viewers won’t be able to experience.

The audience in the darkened cinema seemed quiet and gentle when the film concluded. The surrounding people weren’t strangers, but neighbors. Perhaps, the social atmosphere made everyone realize en masse that each individual has the capabilities to create terror, which many are complicit in, but it never had to be that way. And perhaps, it also inspired those in attendance to be part of the solution, to remind one another that hate doesn’t have to win. And every moment is a new chance to ensure the future doesn’t repeat the past.