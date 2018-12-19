Daniel Island 'rocks' with kindness and inspiration!

You are loved. Be Brave. Believe.

These are just a few of the inspirational messages that can be found painted on rocks hidden in plain sight around Daniel Island. The stones are part of a community movement started by Daniel Island resident Amanda Thurber Harridge.

Harridge launched “Daniel Island Rocks!” after her daughter stumbled across an inspirational stone during a park visit.

“We decided to start the DI rocks group after one of my little girls was overjoyed when she found a rainbow rock in a Summerville park with ‘Always look for the rainbow’ written on it,” said Harridge.

After some online research, Harridge found out the stone was part of a worldwide campaign known as the “Kindness Rocks Project.”

Founded by Megan Murphy, the Kindness Rocks Project is based on the idea that a few positive words can make someone’s day better. In the summer of 2015, Murphy decided to inspire others by writing motivational messages on rocks and placing them along the Cape Cod beach she walked daily. Her intention was to show that a little bit of kindness can go a long way. Murphy’s daughter suggested she put out her message on social media and an international movement was born.

Anyone can participate in the DanieI Island Rocks initiative by painting pebbles and hiding them around the Charleston area. The project hopes to “build community and inspire creativity in people of all ages,” states the group’s Facebook page, as well as encouraging residents on Daniel Island to venture outdoors and explore their beautiful surroundings.

Another goal is to motivate the Daniel Island community to expand community spirit across Charleston and beyond. The group encourages participants to post pictures on social media and write the hashtag #Danielislandrocks! on the back of their creations in attempt to grow the group. “Since we have started, I have seen rocks travel all the way up to Maine, to Cali and Disney World!” said Harridge, whose young children delight in painting rocks for other people to find. Her 4-year-old daughter Addie said, “It makes me happy to do it for other kids.”

Daniel Island resident, Stephanie White Bunt and her family enjoy being part of the Daniel Island Rocks community.

“Shortly after DI Rocks started and we became aware of the movement, my kids started making their own rocks and finding rocks in other places,” she said. “We found rocks in other parts of Charleston and in Florida, many of which we brought back to DI and hid locally. Every time we find a painted rock, it brings an excitement and thrill to my kids and those smiles are contagious.”

“As an adult, the rocks symbolize the small joys in life and remind me of the good in the world,” continued Bunt.

This month look for holiday-themed stones scattered all over the island. To find out more about the movement visit the project’s Facebook page, “Daniel Island Rocks! South Carolina.”