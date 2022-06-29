Daniel Island Rotary Club’s discussions bloom in May

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island had a smorgasbord of guest speakers with a variety of skill sets during the month of May. The following is a summary of what the budding discussions entailed.

On May 4, Ernest Andrade was the guest speaker. Andrade is the principal of Andrade Economics and the founder and executive director of the Charleston Digital Corridor. Andrade Economics is an economic development practice that positions communities for sustainable economic prosperity. Andrade was born in Kuwait, grew up in Bangalore, India, and moved to the United States in 1981. Andrade graduated from the College of Charleston with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He also holds a master’s degree in public administration.

Later in the month on May 11, the club invited Kris Manning as their guest speaker. Manning is an entrepreneur, professional musician, and regular performer at the Piccolo Spoleto. She’s an award-winning artist and a nationally recognized sculptor. Manning previously owned the Black Tie Music Academy on Daniel Island, recognized as the state’s largest private music academy. She relocated to Charleston in 2011 with her husband and two boys.

At the end of the month on May 25, the club welcomed guest speaker Mike Sottak. He is the organizer and curator of TEDxCharleston. Sottak has 30 years of global experience in tech journalism, PR, marketing communications, advertising, social media, and digital marketing. Sottak started his career in Silicon Valley and has 20 years of international experience living overseas from 1998 to 2017. Sottak founded Wired Island International in 1998 and continues to run this business today. After his global journey, Sottak relocated with his wife and children to the Charleston area. Sottak became a Rotarian in 2003 while living in Turks & Caicos. He is an active member of the downtown Charleston Rotary Club.

To round out the month, Rotarian Darren Arndt received the distinct honor of Rotarian of the Month for May.