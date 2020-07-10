Daniel Island Rotary Club raises over $100,000

The Daniel Island Rotary Club had an extremely busy and productive month of September, from hosting their first in-person meeting since COVID, co-hosting the Speaker Series, helping those in need in their community, and having a successful fundraiser.

Jeff Leonard, broker with Daniel Island Real Estate, was the club’s weekly breakfast meeting speaker on Sept. 2. Held virtually, Leonard shared with members that this was a banner year for real estate in the Charleston market. Leonard also volunteered with the Cajun Army to help communities on the Gulf Coast hit hard by hurricanes.

On Sept. 9, the club was back to business co-hosting the Speaker Series, held virtually. Educator and writer Jody Stallings was the guest speaker and enlightened the audience as to his insights for improving schools and the education system.

The club held its first meeting in person since March on Sept. 16. Guest speaker Thomas D. Horan, English professor at the Citadel, discussed dystopian literature.

On Sept. 23 club members discussed how to meet the Rotary’s fundraising goal. Fundraising Chairperson George Roberts presented slides as to where the club was to date and the strategy for reaching its annual goal.

Carl Wist, a founder of Jitterworks, was the weekly breakfast speaker at the meeting held virtually and in person on Sept. 30. Wist helps with “anything IT” and has worked for global companies, as well as assisting neighbors in need.

Also during September, Chad Vail was named Member of the Month, Ashton Lamb received his white badge, and Ashley Henyan joined the club.

Members helped serve food in the Cainhoy community with ECCO, and members brought gift cards to give to Doors to Freedom.

And, finally, the Daniel Island Rotary Club is proud to announce that it raised over $100,000 in its month-long matching fundraiser! Club officials said they are grateful to the community for supporting the Rotary Club and its mission to give back.