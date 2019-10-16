Daniel Island School’s Amy Hardison to serve as BCSD Teacher Forum vice-chair

Daniel Island School’s 2019 Teacher of the Year will serve as the new vice-chair of Berkeley County School District’s Teacher Forum, assisting current chair and 2018 Goose Creek High School Teacher of the Year, Amanda Cooper.

Amy Hardison will represent BCSD at events across the state throughout the year, and serve as an advocate for students and educators in all areas of the district in her role as vice-chair.

“Ms. Hardison is a positive, growth-minded learner and leader who has eagerly jumped right into this new role,” said BCSD Chief Academics and Innovation Officer Dr. Kelly Wulf. “We look forward to her leadership.”

Hardison values her support system and credits her parents, teachers and coaches with much of the success she achieved as a student and later as an educator. While she has been teaching for 17 years, she doesn’t claim to have “all the answers” or the “secret weapon” for solving educational issues. However, she does promise to provide as much support to others as possible.

“Looking back, I often wonder how different my path might have been if I didn’t have that support,” she said. “It was during those years (as a child), that I realized I wanted to become a teacher. I wanted to give that same support for the future generation of students.”

In her Teacher of the Year nomination letter, Hardison was described by students as an “amazing teacher” who makes social studies fun and easy. Her principal said her passion for what she does is “obvious to all with whom she comes in contact.” Educators at Daniel Island School view her as an asset to the school and the community.

Hardison comes into the role of Teacher Forum vice-chair after unforeseen circumstances and other obligations led 2019 BCSD Teacher of the Year Thomas Mignone to humbly relinquish his role. As the next Teacher of the Year finalist, Hardison gracefully accepted to carry on in his position.