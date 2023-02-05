Daniel Island School evacuation caused by faulty HVAC unit

Class was interrupted recently at Daniel Island School and the building evacuated after a light haze was visible in an upstairs hallway. The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on Monday, April 24.

The Charleston Fire Department was notified at 8:28 a.m. and crews arrived within 4 minutes. Personnel determined the smoke was originating from an HVAC unit, according to CFD Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh.

The HVAC unit was shut down and the haze dissipated. No fire was encountered in the building, Julazadeh noted.

Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner said the district released two messages to parents. The first noted that students and staff had evacuated the building and all were safe. The second was that maintenance will be onsite to address an issue with the HVAC unit.

According to CFD’s website, U.S. fire departments respond to an estimated average of 6,650 structure fires in educational properties, annually. These fires cause an annual average of 88 civilian fire injuries and $90 million in direct property damage.

The last time CFD responded to Daniel Island School was on Feb. 23, 2022, when a fire alarm was activated from a pull station, Julazadeh said.