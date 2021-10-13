Daniel Island School garden series provides cultivating experience

The Daniel Island School and Community Garden (DISCG) members gathered at the gardens behind Daniel Island School on Saturday, Sept. 4, for a day of work and a consultation with Rita Bachmann of Rita’s Roots.

The community garden lends itself to lessons and lectures since it has an ample center green space in the form of a circle that is furnished with picnic tables and a workbench.

The group enjoyed the workday and educational lecture as fritillary and Monarch butterflies danced among the native milkweed and passion vine, and hummingbirds darted from trumpet vine to cardinal flower vine feasting on nectar.

Bachmann’s lesson, “Planting the Fall Garden,” was designed specifically for the Lowcountry gardener who wants to take advantage of planting in the cooler season.

Bachmann explained that autumn is a great time for vegetable gardening, with some plants favoring the warm fall weather and more hearty vegetables can be planted as the season transitions to cooler weather.

The DISCG consists of 16 community garden beds, leased yearly, as well as 10 educational beds tended by the school students under the guidance of The Green Heart Project — a nonprofit based in Charleston.

There is a sensory garden, an herb garden, a cut flower garden, a certified monarch butterfly way station and a plethora of native pollinator friendly plants. Composting and rainwater collection are also done onsite. The members of the community garden use natural, organic and sustainable practices to maintain the gardens.

Island residents who attended the meeting were Heather Jones, Teresa Donohue, Patrick Collins, Phil Paquette, Angela McGartlin, Carl McGartlin, Elizabeth Murray, Michael Baxley, Amanda Brock, Richard Gowe, Jacqueline Gowe and Katherine Delaney.

The next garden learning day is set for Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. The topic will be “Integrated Pest Management,” which focuses on controlling pests in the garden without using dangerous pesticides.

The DISCG welcomes residents to participate in the gardens. For more information, contact Jacqueline Gowe at jacqueline.gowe@gmail.com

Rita’s Roots: Backyard Harvest is a service-oriented gardening center offering garden installation, garden maintenance, classes, consultations, seasonal plant sales, and a garden club. To learn more, go to ritasroots.com.

This article was written by Elizabeth Murray, an Academic Magnet student garden volunteer, and local gardener Jacqueline Gowe.