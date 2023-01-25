Daniel Island School named Palmetto’s Finest Awards top-10 finalist

Ten schools from around the state have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Awards. Daniel Island School was one of the schools named to the list.

This selection comes after extensive evaluations by a committee of fellow educators and previous Palmetto’s Finest winners. The application process includes elements on student achievement, instructional programs, professional learning communities and school culture.

“I am so proud of our DIS family and community!” DIS Principal Nancy Leigh said. “Becoming a Palmetto’s Finest Finalist is evidence of the support that our staff and stakeholders provide to contribute to our students’ success. We continue to strive for excellence every day and this award serves as a catalyst for raising our expectations even higher.”

In the fall of 2022, 19 South Carolina schools submitted a 20-page application followed by an onsite examination visit from a review committee. The 10 finalists are currently undergoing a second onsite evaluation before the winners are selected in the spring.

Each school will have the opportunity to celebrate with their local community, as the winners will be announced through a live stream to each finalist school on March 15.

Other finalists:

● Batesburg-Leesville High School, Lexington School District 3

● Carver Elementary Magnet School, Florence School District 1

● Clover High School, York School District 2 (Clover)

● John W. Moore Middle School, Florence School District 1

● Lake Murray Elementary School, Lexington School District 1

● Lake Murray Elementary School, Lexington-Richland School District 5

● North Central High School, Kershaw County Schools

● Southwood Academy of the Arts, Anderson School District 5

● Woodmont High School, Greenville County Schools

The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) presents the awards each year to schools which offer the best in innovative, effective educational programs. The Palmetto’s Finest Award is celebrating its 43rd year and is one of the most coveted and respected awards among educators.

“We are excited to recognize some of the outstanding and innovative schools in South Carolina,” SCASA Executive Director Beth Phibbs said. “They represent the many excellent school communities serving our state’s families.”

SCASA, the professional organization for school leaders in South Carolina, has more than 5,000 members. From professional development opportunities and research to publications and legislative advocacy, SCASA’s focus is to support school leaders in providing the best possible education for South Carolina’s young people. As a state affiliate of three national associations for school leaders, SCASA also works on the national level.