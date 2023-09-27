Daniel Island School rallies for bike safety awareness

Did you know that the majority of students at Daniel Island School pedal their way to and from school? With over 130,000 bikers injured each year from cycling accidents, DIS made it a priority to educate the island’s young cyclists on safe bike practices.

Students from kindergarten to eighth grade participated in Bike Week from Sept. 18-22. Throughout the week, students signed bike safety pledges, decorated bikes, and got immersed in comprehensive bike safety lessons from the City of Charleston Police Department and MUSC Children’s Hospital.

“We’re so excited to be able to do this type of awareness event at our school since such a large portion of our students bike to school and bike daily throughout the community. We also want to bring awareness for drivers in the community, as their actions are a huge part of keeping our bikers safe. It’s a team effort and if we make it fun, it makes it easy to work together to prevent any accidental injuries!” Lauren Barber said, co-president of the DIS Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

Check out how Daniel Island School kicked off Bike Week!

Photos by Jenny Winkelmann