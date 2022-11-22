Home / News / Daniel Island School salutes veterans with patriotic parade

Daniel Island School salutes veterans with patriotic parade

Tue, 11/22/2022 - 8:41am admin
Oh say, can you see? The Daniel Island School community gathered on Nov. 17 to honor and pay tribute to veterans, including active duty military members. The poignant program, rescheduled from Nov. 11 due to inclement weather, included a patriotic parade from the media center to the multipurpose room, a performance from the middle school choir and remarks from State Rep. Mark Smith. In addition, veteran guests in attendance were invited to the stage, along with their family members, to receive a special gift. “We love you, we appreciate you, and we honor you here today,” Smith noted, who also read the heartfelt poem “I am a veteran” to the audience.

