Daniel Island School welcomes new principal

Q&A with Laura Blanchard,

DIS Principal - Projected enrollment of 1,162

Q: What’s new for the 2023-24 school year? Are there any specific changes from last year regarding start/dismissal time, extracurricular activities, curriculum or educational initiatives?

This year we will be implementing the Jostens Renaissance program at DIS. The process started last year and staff attended training this summer as part of the initiative. We are excited to put our feet to our plans! Schools have been using the Jostens Renaissance framework and resources for more than 30 years to build a culture and climate that encourages academic achievement, character development and educator morale and retention. We already enjoy a tremendous amount of community support and we are excited to engage the community with this new initiative as we put feet to plans for the 2023-24 school year!

Q: Share any special events planned or back-to-school activities for the first month of school

The Meet and Greet for new parents at DIS is Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. General Meet the Teacher details are as follows: On Thursday, Aug. 17, grades 2-4 will meet the teacher from 4-4:45 p.m., grades 4, 5 and 8 will meet the teacher from 5-5:45 p.m. and grades 6-7 will meet the teacher from 6-6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, is for K/1 by appointment only. K/1 teachers will be contacting parents to schedule these. Teacher assignments will be available via the parent portal on Monday, Aug. 14.

Q: What goals have you set in terms of student achievement for the upcoming year?

We will continue to analyze individual student strengths as well as areas to grow. We will set goals while continuing to establish a positive culture and climate in which students learn and grow.

Q: Is the school fully staffed with teachers? Are there any new hires?

We are currently working on a few part-time positions and one full-time special education position in the middle school.

Q: Describe the school’s effort to help students and parents prepare for the return to school and ensure a smooth, welcoming transition.

School personnel have been working hard with our awesome PTA to ensure a successful start. We have been collaborating with other schools and with our community members as part of this effort as well.

Q: Has the school made any updates to its technology infrastructure or plans to incorporate more technology into the classroom to support learning?

This year, the district will continue to roll out the use of Schoology, which will assist teachers, students, and parents to be even more effective in organizing the learning environment.

Q: What advice do you have for students as they prepare for the first day?

Prepare for an exciting year! We are looking forward to seeing you soon!