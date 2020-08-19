Daniel Island Speaker Series moves online

The popular Daniel Island Community Speaker Series will return this fall, though it is having to make some adjustments to its presentation.

The event will resume virtually, with the first guest featured on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom.

The meeting will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and participants are encouraged to join the meeting a few minutes before it’s official start time. To attend the event, individuals should register in advance at tiny.cc/dispeakersseries.

It will be the first time the series will be held virtually, as concerns related to COVID-19 have prevented the group from hosting meetings at The Daniel Island Club, where the event is normally held.

“We will return to the Daniel Island Club once it is safe to do so,” said Steve Slifer, a Rotary Club of Daniel Island member.

The featured speaker for the first event will be Jody Stallings, an eighth grade teacher at Moultrie Middle School. Stallings also writes an op-ed feature column, “Teacher to Parent,” which is featured weekly in the Moultrie News. The column focuses on parent participation, proper discipline, and the importance that both parents and teachers play on the development of a student as a child.

Stallings also has published a number of short stories, in addition to eight adolescent films, eight stage plays, and 12 teleplays. The teacher is currently completing his final book in a series of 10 gothic novels, a project that he has been working on since he was 21 years old.

Stallings has earned numerous awards during his teaching career, including the Charleston County Teacher of the Year, Walmart Teacher of the Year, runnerup for the National Educator of the Year, and the WCSC Golden Apple Award.

“Jody is an impressive teacher. He is the kind of guy you would’ve loved to be your teacher in middle school. He has his head screwed on straight and he has reasonable views, ones that seem to make a lot of sense,” Slifer said.

The teacher recently spoke at a breakfast meeting for the Rotary Club held virtually on July 29, outlining his no-nonsense approach to education based on his 20 years of experience as a teacher.

“He is unafraid to tell a student that his or her behavior is criminal, or inform parents that their actions are the cause of the problem.” Slifer said.

Entering its ninth year, the Daniel Island Speaker Series is co-sponsored by The Rotary Club of Daniel Island, The Daniel Island Community Fund, The Daniel Island Business Association, and The Daniel Island Club.

“This is a presentation you will not want to miss,” Slifer said.