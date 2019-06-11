Daniel Island students and seniors bridge the generation gap

The younger generation may get a lot of bad press about being entitled and self-serving. However, this unflattering image is definitely not the case for many young Daniel Island residents.

Volunteers are a vital part of any community and a lot of Daniel Island students are ready to help out, especially when it comes to senior citizens living in the area. From Wii bowling to bingo, local youngsters spend several hours each week socializing with residents at Summit Place of Daniel Island.

Emmett Callanan, a ninth grader at Bishop England High School, donates his time as a Nintendo Wii Bowling buddy to seniors on Sunday mornings at Summit Place. “I enjoy helping because it makes me feel good to know that I am being of service and helping to keep the residents company,” Callanan said. “Summit Place is a fun place to volunteer because everyone is friendly and happy to have you here to help.”

Spencer Farina, a Philip Simmons Middle School student, got involved with the seniors at Summit Place after he discovered volunteers were needed to help with weekly bingo games. Farina stresses the importance of helping the senior community, “I think that most people forget about the residents in a retirement home and that’s not all right in my book…I feel as if I’m helping the seniors by giving them something to do that isn’t sitting around and reading. I also think that the residents appreciate it too.”

Summit Place resident Margaret Richardson appreciates the volunteers who come out to help with activities. “It’s nice that the students come out to help. We look forward to it and enjoy playing the games so much,” she said.

Ally Dominiak, a sophomore at Bishop England, was asked to volunteer by a friend and it soon became an enlightening experience. “Personally, it feels heart-warming to know I’m helping the seniors and bringing joy and company to them. My main goal is to make sure no senior feels alone or invisible,” she said.

Dominiak has sound advice for students who want to volunteer: “I say to always keep a smile and to remember how much joy you are bringing to the seniors. Volunteering at Summit Place helped me to have humility and understand that everyone needs someone in their life,” she explained.

“Summit Place is always in need of dedicated, consistent and reliable volunteers [the minimum age is 12], to join our residents for activities, outings, and special events,” stated Amy Kovach, LifeStyle 360 Director. “Creating an environment for intergenerational activity benefits our seniors and the young adults who visit with us. It creates connectivity in our community, supports a culture of mutual respect and understanding, and helps reinforce lifelong communication and social skills,” she added.

This Veterans Day, on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m., Summit Place is holding a special celebration to honor vets. The event is open to the public and includes live music, a dog tag ceremony, and other special commemorations.

Interested in volunteering? Call Amy Kovach at 843-884-4104 or email akovach@5ssl.com.