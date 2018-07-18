Daniel Island Summer Camps pack in the fun!

From kicking it with professional soccer players, to practicing karate on the beach, to dressing up as superheroes, summer camps on Daniel Island provide fun and entertainment for kids of all ages. In addition to providing young children and teens plenty of opportunities for giddy excitement during their time off from school, there are other benefits as well. They learn social skills, resilience, make new friends, unplug from technology, and more! Check out what DI campers have been up to so far this summer!

Charleston Battery Soccer Camp

Charleston Battery camps are open to boys and girls aged 5-14. The camps include technical training, scrimmages, a private stadium tour, a ticket to a Battery home game, a discount coupon to the Pro Shop and an autograph and Q+A session with Charleston Battery players.

Bishop England Football Camp

Bishop England Football Camp is offered in the summer to provide instruction, fun, and competition. Camps are led by quality coaching staff and assisted by current and past members of the team.

Daniel Island Swim Camp

Campers have fun in the water during this week-long camp! This program is designed for ages 6 and up and is focused on improving swimming stokes and endurance in the water. Campers enjoy daily swim lessons tailored to fit their swim level, games, free swim and more!

Japan Karate Institute-DI Camp

JKI camps are designed to let your child be a “tourist in their home town!” Karate, combined with historical and cultural field trips, educational programs, water parks and service projects, turns into a fun-filled memorable week for campers.

Bishop England Art Camp - “Wild and Wonderful Kingdom” Theme

Students explored the theme of God’s wild kingdom with clay, acrylic paint, ink, and watercolor. Wild animals were one source of inspiration during the camp’s sessions, which were held in June and early July. Art concepts, how to use new techniques and “how to draw” a particular animal were all part of the students’ learning.

Peace Love Hip Hop Camp

Summertime is when Peace Love Hip Hop really shines! Camps are fun and creative for kids of all ages and skill levels. Whether you are a preschooler looking for a few hours of fun or a competitive tween trying to step up your game,

City of Charleston Recreation Lacrosse Camp

Lowcountry Lacrosse hosts this camp for beginners who want to learn the sport or for those to work on their skills and improve their game.

City of Charleston Recreation Baseball Camp

ProPerformance Athletics teaches the fundamentals of fielding, catching, throwing, hitting, and base running in a fun, positive environment.

Holy Cross Kids Club

The goal of summer camp is for your child to have FUN while making new friends and growing their faith in Christ Jesus.

MW Tennis Academy Camp

Founded in 2012 by Jeff Wilson and Bryan Minton, MW Tennis is based on the principle that achievement and development occur through hard work, effort and focus.

Black Tie Music Academy Camp

Summer camps at Black Tie Music Academy are incredibly fun, rewarding, and educational! Campers are introduced to dozens of instruments, genres of music and incredible art instruction.

Daniel Island Fellowship Camp

The summer camp theme this year was “Treasure Hunt: Finding the Treasure of Jesus Together.” According to church leaders, campers enjoyed games, crafts, snacks, and fun as they adventured through a remote jungle island looking for evidence of who Jesus is and the treasure he offers.