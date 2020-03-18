Daniel Island teen is e-waste entrepreneur

The more technology advances, the more e-waste piles up. But one man’s e-waste is another man’s treasure – at least for Daniel Island resident Jack Ferm.

E-waste is outdated electronic products discarded because they are no longer viable, and disposal isn’t easy. According to the EPA, only 12.5% of global e-waste is recycled. But 18-year-old Ferm has taken his love of engineering and found a successful way to repurpose e-waste.

The junior at Porter-Gaud School started recycling e-waste two years ago after noticing that once technological devices were upgraded at the school, all the outdated hardware was thrown away. The young entrepreneur saw a business opportunity in the trash.

“Many of the electronics included working mice, keyboards, and computers which I knew held inherent value among eBayists and individuals who look for used affordable appliances. The beauty of the business is the free, abundant nature of e-waste. I can undercut any competitors since I originally paid nothing for these products,” explained Ferm.

From computer monitors to cell phones, the tech-savvy teen repurposes items by dividing the e-waste into three basic categories based on their usability, sell-ability, and engineering potential. Items he doesn’t sell are saved for use in future projects.

Ferm is busy with school, baseball, and preparing for college, but still finds time to recycle e-waste and work on projects. Currently he’s working on a 3D printed model rocket, an unmanned aerial vehicle, and a Kinect-based piano teaching project.

He recently received a 3D printer for project designs and calls it his “greatest tool.” During this year’s “Storm the Citadel” weekend, Ferm was part of a team that won first place for best technical design and first place in best structural design in the Citadel bridge competition.

A large amount of Ferm’s profits are given to charity. Recently, he donated his earnings to Life Church as part of an effort to eliminate “bible poverty” and improve the accessibility of Christian texts. “This accounts for a fairly large percentage of my profits,” he said. “Otherwise, the money is used to buy new components or finance Somewhat Genius, a company made up of ‘smart’ kids looking to interact with and act as a voice for young adults in typically entertaining ways.”

Pat Wilson, Ferm’s grandfather, who also lives on Daniel Island, is an avid supporter of his grandson’s achievements. But he is most impressed with Ferm’s altruist attitude.

“Jack is one of those 1 in 10,000 kids that not only cares about his advancement, but also what he can do to help others … He always thinks about those around him. I am the luckiest grandfather ever,” said Wilson.

Ferm’s mother, Jennifer, says her son is very driven and she wasn’t at all surprised that he wanted to use his earnings for a good cause. “He is grounded and very appreciative of everything, even breakfast,” said his proud mom, adding there’s no joy in “getting” unless you’re also “giving,” and that “Jack lives that every day.”

Ferm is happy to come pick up Daniel Island residents’ unwanted e-waste. He can be reached by email at jwferm@gmail.com.