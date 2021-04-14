Daniel Island Waterfront Park is open
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 8:47am admin
On Friday afternoon, April 9, the City of Charleston issued final approval for Phase 1 of the Waterfront Park. The trail and both docks opened. Residents, who have anticipated the opening for months flocked to the waterfront on Saturday to enjoy beautiful weather, new playground equipment, dolphins in the river, and views from the docks. The fountain is not officially open yet as it is going through final permitting and inspection from DHEC.