Daniel Island's 'Sounds of Summer' 2019 Concert Series to launch at Charity Duck Race

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island and other participating Rotary Clubs in the Charleston area will hold the 13th Annual Charity Duck Race at Smythe Lake/Park on Daniel Island on Saturday, June 1. Established by the Rotary Club of Daniel Island in 2007, this fundraising event has grown each year since it began and now includes the following other Rotary Clubs in the greater Charleston area: Johns Island, Mt. Pleasant, North Charleston Breakfast, North Charleston, and the Summerville clubs.

This year’s race will again be combined with the Daniel Island Property Owners Association’s “Sounds of Summer” concert, featuring the band Soul Fish. There will be food trucks, face painters, magicians, jugglers, a balloon station and balloon artists. Bring the whole family and join in the fun.

The proceeds from this event are used to fund Rotary community service programs locally and around the world. Each of the participating Rotary clubs is designating one or more Lowcountry charities as named beneficiaries of the duck race. These charities represent a wide selection of local nonprofit organizations focused on health and wellness, hunger and nutrition, housing and shelter, children and families, and education and literacy. Over the past 12 years, this event has raised over $1.5 million for local beneficiaries and Rotary projects worldwide.

According to a POA press release, Duck Race attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, beverages of choice and their appetites as they “kick back and enjoy the great sounds of some wonderful outdoor music while watching those duckies race to the finish line!”

There will also be affordable food options available for purchase with several food trucks and food cart vendors at the park, also offering water and nonalcoholic beverages. “Keep it simple and easy and purchase your dinner from our vendors!” continued the release. Food vendors include Bac’n Me Crazy, Cast Iron, Dave ‘N’ Dubs, Vic & Vito’s Pizza Napoletano, Holy Rolly Charleston (gourmet frozen rolled ice cream desserts), King of Pops, and Kona Ice.

POA REMINDERS:

Tents – Due to the smaller size of the venue, to maximize space for attendees the POA will not be allowing personal/pop-up tents to be put up at this event. Please do not stake out or reserve space prior to the event. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs for comfort and seating.

Personal Golf Carts – Golf carts are not allowed in the park. Please unload from the street and park on nearby streets or in the Daniel Island School parking lot.

Alligators – Please be aware that alligators may be present in the lake. Parents please do not allow your kids or animals to venture to close to the banks of the lake.

Trash/Personal Items – Please do not leave any trash in bags at your area when you exit the concert as this will attract wildlife and may end up being scattered throughout the park. Attendees are asked to look around their area and remove all trash as well as personal items. The POA is not responsible for any items left behind after the concert. Any tables, chairs or other personal items (other than those of the event organizers and rental company) that remain, will be removed by the POA staff.