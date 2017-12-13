Daniel Pointe offers seniors a new way to retire

Daniel Pointe, a Resort Lifestyle Independent Retirement Community located at 514 Robert Daniel Drive, is one of many all-inclusive senior housing complexes to begin showing up across the country.

The reason, explained Director or Marketing and Pre-Open Sales for Daniel Pointe Kelly Jo Hinrichs, is because baby boomers are deciding to retire differently than previous generations.

“Instead of retiring in the sun at 65-years-old, baby boomers are staying closer to home and remaining connected to social and professional networks,” said Hinrichs. “They’re even continuing to work.”

Because Daniel Island has an existing community of its own, it was the perfect location to erect a Resort Lifestyle Community (RLC), continued Hinrichs. The new community provides a way for older residents to seamlessly transition into the next phase of their lives.

“Daniel Island is a really good community where it’s a nice option for seniors who want to stay close to home and be a part of a community where they either have children or grandchildren,” she said. “They can start that downsizing process and they can be active participants in that process.”

The community, which opened its doors to the public for a grand opening celebration on Dec. 7, offers an all-inclusive experience for seniors 55 and up, with options for studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments for varying rates, beginning at $2900/month, depending on size and location.

Although at first the rate may seem pricey, it covers everything a resident needs, explained Hinrichs, including daily chef-prepared meals, entertainment, a fitness center with health and wellness classes, a full calendar of activities, on-site staff, scheduled transportation and valet parking and more. All with no buy-in fees or long-term leases.

“We hired an executive chef who is amazing and a full culinary and dining service team,” said Hinrichs. “All meals are prepared fresh daily and everything is included. They can go through a casual buffet or they can also eat in fine dining. We also have room service, which is included. We have a 24-hour chef pantry, which has fresh sandwiches and prepared salads. We have a 150-seat state-of-the-art theatre…We have on-site staff. Our managers actually live in the community and we have a 24-hour emergency call system.”

Daniel Pointe did not hold back for their guests at last week’s grand opening. The beautiful, high-ceilinged dining room featured an enticing display of delicious cuisine prepared by chefs flown in from across the country. Menu items included sushi, a meat-carving station, extravagant dessert bar and more. Visitors were also given the opportunity to go on an individual guided tour of the model apartments and community with one of the community’s extremely helpful and cheerful staff members.

Ann Rogers, one of Daniel Pointe’s first residents, further confirmed what was obvious to see as a visitor.

“I think the staff is fabulous,” said Rogers. “There is nothing that can top this. It’s beautiful. Everybody helps you. You don’t need a thing. If you do, they come right away.”

Because of the hard work on the staff’s part, the residents seem to feel at home, added Hinrichs.

“There is an amazing staff,” she said. “The residents who are here are so happy. I think it’s the happy residents that’s providing a really amazing culture that is open and easy to become a part of. As our residents are moving in daily, it’s really creating this incredible fun environment.”

For more information about Daniel Pointe or to view floor plans, visit http://rlcommunities.com/daniel-pointe-retirement/. To schedule a tour, call 843-800-0075 or email danielpointeinfo@rlcommunities.com.