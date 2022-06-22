Danziger Cup nets $10K for Coastal Conservation Assoc.

The 11th annual Danziger Cup Kids Fishing Tournament organized by the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club was held last Saturday on Father’s Day weekend at Smythe Lake. Children ages 4 to 15 of families who reside or work on Daniel Island were eligible to enter as anglers in the tournament.

A total of 92 kids registered for the event. The DIIFC was able to donate, in net proceeds, $10,000 to this year’s beneficiary, the Coastal Conservation Association. CCA representative and past president of the DIIFC Gary Kiesler was on hand to accept the award.

“This was, without exaggeration, the best KIDS in 11 years,” tournament founder Fred Danziger said. “The enthusiasm and excitement of the anglers was contagious. The parents, friends, sponsors/donors and volunteers were all caught up in the exhilaration of the day.”

Eligible species were largemouth bass, panfish, and mullet, all caught and released.

Awards were given for the first, second, and third-longest fish of these species caught, plus an award for the longest “Mystery Fish” caught and for any tagged largemouth bass.

The penultimate award is the Grand Champion Award for the longest fish of the three eligible species.

The Grand Champion won a half-day fishing trip for two people with Capt. Greg Peralta. No fishing license is required.