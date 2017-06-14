Dear old Dad! This Happy Father's Day - Our readers tell us about their dads!

In recognition of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, we asked our readers – via our survey email list - to pay tribute to wonderful fathers past and present. Enjoy reading about some of the responses from our Daniel Island News readers - and don’t forget to honor dear old day in your own way on his special day.

OUR DAD - BARRY BOYLE

By Sarah, Mary Kate, and Andrew Boyle

What makes your dad special?

Sarah: He can fix anything!

Mary Kate: He is always willing to help whenever and wherever we need him.

Andrew: He never backs down from a challenge.

What is the best advice he ever gave you?

Sarah: It’s never too early to start saving for retirement!

Mary Kate: Always have a wingman!

Andrew: Maintain separation (while driving)

What is the best memory you have with your dad?

Sarah: Riding in the old Volvo 240 station wagon that now has 400,000+ miles on it...so embarrassing!

Mary Kate: Going fishing with dad when I was “home sick” from school.

Andrew: Dad waking me up at 6 a.m. holding a large mouth bass...still on the rod...in my bedroom.

MY DAD - ROBERT HARNETT

By Mary Beth Natarajan

What makes your dad special?

He is a brilliant man with a kind, happy and humble soul. He worked for over 30 years as a Chief Engineer at the Aeronautical System Division at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

What is the best advice he ever gave you?

“It’s not a matter of IF your computer will break down, it is a matter of WHEN. So do your back-ups!”

What is the best memory you have with your dad?

Too many to count. But our fishing trips were always awesome.

MY DAD- CLYDE WAYLAND RUSH

By Clyde Blair Rush

What makes your dad special?

At the age of 20 my father joined the U.S. Marine Corps and serviced in the armed forces for 13 years. He was at D-Day aboard the USS Texas and was injured when his gun emplacement was hit by an enemy shell. And yet, during his lifetime we never knew about the service awards and honors he received because he never considered what he had done to be special – it was just a duty he owed to his country. He was a man of few words who worked very hard to take care of his family without ever a complaint. Not once during his life did I ever hear him wish to be someone other than who he was.

What is the best advice he ever gave you?

I don’t remember my father ever sitting me down and “giving me advice.” He was a southern gentleman who said “yes ma’am” and “yes sir” regardless of age and he taught by example. And three of those examples significantly impacted my life. First, regardless how mundane the task, he always did the best job possible – in fact, he always went above and beyond. What he called the WOW factor. Second, when things didn’t go as planned he adapted. Obstacles were not roadblocks – they were just new problems to be solved. And third, he never told me to do something that he didn’t follow-up to find out if it had been completed. There was no such thing as me thinking “maybe he will forget. “

What is the best memory you have with your dad?

Lots of great memories. My father was in charge of breakfast and we had grits available every morning – alongside our cornflakes. The garden we planted each spring included not only traditional vegetables but also “southern” specialties like okra, collard greens, and even peanuts. Camping out with no shelter other than an old Marine pup-tent. Fishing for catfish and perch – he baited the hooks because I didn’t like worms. Spending Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Thanksgiving on a military base next to my Dad. And the list goes on and on. Like most of us, we don’t realize what me miss until it is gone.

MY DAD - KIERAN MORIARTY

By Erin Moriarty

What makes your dad special?

His undying love for his family! Truly one of a kind.

What is the best advice he ever gave you?

The best advise my father has ever given me is to always give 110% in life. Whether it be in school, work, or sports if you are dedicated and willing to try your hardest, you will succeed.

What is the best memory you have with your dad?

My favorite memories with my dad all include him taking me and my sisters up to the practice soccer field, in the track at Bishop England, and kicking and shooting the ball around. I am so blessed to have a father who would rather spend his time on his days off with me than at the golf course.

MY DAD - RUTLEDGE HAMMOND

By Rita Hammond

What makes your dad special?

He is the absolute nicest man in the world.

What is the best advice he ever gave you?

Be yourself.

What is the best memory you have with your dad?

Working on the farm where I grew up in Greenwood.