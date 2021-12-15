December home and garden hacks for a safe & warm season
Wed, 12/15/2021 - 11:38am admin
By:
Elizabeth Horton
While winters in the Lowcountry are typically mild with an occasional cold snap, a little prep during the cooler months can go a long way. Local experts share their advice to ensure a smooth seasonal transition that will protect your home and garden this winter.
PROTECT PIPES
The most common issues builders see in the area are pipes cracking when frozen, according to Robert Crawford, president and owner of Renaissance South Construction Company. “While pipe materials such as Pex and copper have a little flexibility for expansion, a 20-degree day will wreak havoc on an uninsulated water line so it’s important to verify that yours are [insulated],” he said. “This risk is heightened for water lines near outer walls of drive under houses and crawl spaces - think hose bibs, tankless water heaters and water mains - and ensure that the pipe insulation is not only present but fully sealed.”
If temperatures drop below freezing, homeowners can employ a few preventative measures to protect themselves from frozen and broken pipes.
Kevin C. Reed, a Daniel Island resident who has built and renovated many of the homes on the island, is the owner of Kevin C. Reed Construction. He explained, “The older homes on Daniel Island are not insulated as well as the homes built in the last 10 years.
Approximately 10 years ago they changed the building code on insulating water lines. The current code requires all water lines outside the heated building envelope to be insulated. That would include all water lines in the crawl space, attic and scuttle areas.”
To protect pipes, Reed offered the following tips:
• Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors, on any cabinets on outside walls to allow the heat in the house to keep the pipes warm.
• Run some water at a slow stream since water that is moving will not freeze.
• Hose bibs outside are a good investment to leave dripping or running with a small stream.
Crawford added, “It is important that the water is warm if you have a tankless hot water heater, like a Rinnai. This keeps the water line that feeds into your water heater moving. Know that these units have a sensor that turns them off when only a small amount of water is passing through, so you may have to run a little more water than you want to. Servicing a tankless heater at least every other year will help them maintain proper function, as well.”
INVESTIGATE AREAS WHERE COLD AIR CAN GET IN
Taylor Adams of Holy City Handyman advised that now is the perfect time to check the vinyl weatherstripping around exterior doors for a good seal. This keeps the cold air outside where it belongs.
To address drafty entrances, a blower door test can be performed. “Having a blower door test done on a house to determine air leakage (and then sealing it) is a big deal in the Lowcountry,” Crawford said. “Most people can relate to how a 5- degree day here can hurt worse than a 30-degree one in other parts of the country. Keeping that wet air outside of your home will allow you to be much more comfortable inside.”
Crawford continued, “Another thing a blower door test can help determine is whether or not your home has enough ‘make-up air.’ When a kitchen exhaust hood is pulling out large amounts of air from the house — particularly with the commercial-grade units — an equal amount of air has to come from somewhere. This is where make-up air comes in. Because houses are built so tight these days (especially after all of the air sealing you just did) without intentional measures of introducing air when the hood is running, that air could be coming from places like the gas fireplace. A make-up air system eliminates this negative pressure by introducing the same amount of fresh, outside air into the home as is being pulled out.”
Reed suggested checking your fireplace flue to make sure it’s shut when your fireplace is not in use. Check that all windows are fully shut and latched.
CRAWL SPACES
Now is the time to check the insulation under your house, advised Adams. “Many Daniel Island homes on a crawl space typically have the insulation hanging down from moisture and rodents.”
Reed added, “If you are planning to do any winter home projects, crawl space work is a good one. Whether you are considering spraying closed cell insulation in your crawl space or doing a full crawl space encapsulation, winter is the best time to do so. Humidity levels are at their lowest of the year. This will ensure you are not trapping moisture in your subfloor and hardwood.”
LAWN AND GARDEN CARE
All three builders on our panel emphasized the importance of installing an insulated cover over backflow valve assemblies for irrigation systems. They are made of copper and can burst if the water freezes inside of them. This step will save residents a costly repair in the springtime. Clean mowers and sharpen blades to be ready for the spring.
Refresh mulch where needed, as it holds heat in and protects the roots. Christopher Burtt, area horticulture agent with Clemson University’s Cooperative Extension, said, “With turf, there is little needed to do outside of monitoring water needs in case of extended drought.
Annuals may need some care during the winter months but it is limited. Allow for perennials and shrubs to go dormant and just scout for any pest issues that may present themselves.”
Burtt continued, “The major insect pests to look for are scale insects, such as tea scale on camellias, that are usually easier to spot this time of year. Always look at the underside of leaves for insect infestations. For vegetable pests, any of the caterpillars that affect broccoli and cauliflower such as cabbage worms and cabbage loopers. Most other insect pests should be dormant.”
This is the best time to plant trees and shrubs to better establish them before the summer heat. Shrubs such as Azaleas, camellias, gardenias, hydrangeas, viburnums, boxwoods and hollies, are good choices for this area, according to Burtt.
He continued, “Roses especially should be planted during the cooler, dormant months. Trees include everything from Japanese maples and redbuds to live oaks and magnolias. Trees are best planted during the dormant period.”
Stephanie Harbin from Hidden Ponds Nursery said, “If you are looking for something that specifically grows in the winter it would be pansy, viola, cabbage and snapdragons to name a few, these are the normal winter annuals. There are some other interesting plants like a Lenten rose that will bloom early in the winter and keep their flower bracts for a long time.”
In the winter, frost is a plant’s number one enemy. “I would not recommend planting citrus in the ground right now, our temps often get too cold for the citrus to thrive,” Harbin reported. “I would recommend keeping any citrus in a pot so that you are able to bring it in the garage or on a covered porch in case we get temps that fall below about 25 degrees.
Plants that should be brought indoors include Geranium hanging baskets, mint plants in containers, and basil plants.
Burtt added, “Frost cloth or sheets are a good protection method for citrus and tropicals.”
