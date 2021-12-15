December home and garden hacks for a safe & warm season

While winters in the Lowcountry are typically mild with an occasional cold snap, a little prep during the cooler months can go a long way. Local experts share their advice to ensure a smooth seasonal transition that will protect your home and garden this winter.

PROTECT PIPES

The most common issues builders see in the area are pipes cracking when frozen, according to Robert Crawford, president and owner of Renaissance South Construction Company. “While pipe materials such as Pex and copper have a little flexibility for expansion, a 20-degree day will wreak havoc on an uninsulated water line so it’s important to verify that yours are [insulated],” he said. “This risk is heightened for water lines near outer walls of drive under houses and crawl spaces - think hose bibs, tankless water heaters and water mains - and ensure that the pipe insulation is not only present but fully sealed.”

If temperatures drop below freezing, homeowners can employ a few preventative measures to protect themselves from frozen and broken pipes.

Kevin C. Reed, a Daniel Island resident who has built and renovated many of the homes on the island, is the owner of Kevin C. Reed Construction. He explained, “The older homes on Daniel Island are not insulated as well as the homes built in the last 10 years.

Approximately 10 years ago they changed the building code on insulating water lines. The current code requires all water lines outside the heated building envelope to be insulated. That would include all water lines in the crawl space, attic and scuttle areas.”

To protect pipes, Reed offered the following tips:

• Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors, on any cabinets on outside walls to allow the heat in the house to keep the pipes warm.

• Run some water at a slow stream since water that is moving will not freeze.

• Hose bibs outside are a good investment to leave dripping or running with a small stream.

Crawford added, “It is important that the water is warm if you have a tankless hot water heater, like a Rinnai. This keeps the water line that feeds into your water heater moving. Know that these units have a sensor that turns them off when only a small amount of water is passing through, so you may have to run a little more water than you want to. Servicing a tankless heater at least every other year will help them maintain proper function, as well.”

INVESTIGATE AREAS WHERE COLD AIR CAN GET IN

Taylor Adams of Holy City Handyman advised that now is the perfect time to check the vinyl weatherstripping around exterior doors for a good seal. This keeps the cold air outside where it belongs.

To address drafty entrances, a blower door test can be performed. “Having a blower door test done on a house to determine air leakage (and then sealing it) is a big deal in the Lowcountry,” Crawford said. “Most people can relate to how a 5- degree day here can hurt worse than a 30-degree one in other parts of the country. Keeping that wet air outside of your home will allow you to be much more comfortable inside.”

Crawford continued, “Another thing a blower door test can help determine is whether or not your home has enough ‘make-up air.’ When a kitchen exhaust hood is pulling out large amounts of air from the house — particularly with the commercial-grade units — an equal amount of air has to come from somewhere. This is where make-up air comes in. Because houses are built so tight these days (especially after all of the air sealing you just did) without intentional measures of introducing air when the hood is running, that air could be coming from places like the gas fireplace. A make-up air system eliminates this negative pressure by introducing the same amount of fresh, outside air into the home as is being pulled out.”

Reed suggested checking your fireplace flue to make sure it’s shut when your fireplace is not in use. Check that all windows are fully shut and latched.

CRAWL SPACES

Now is the time to check the insulation under your house, advised Adams. “Many Daniel Island homes on a crawl space typically have the insulation hanging down from moisture and rodents.”

Reed added, “If you are planning to do any winter home projects, crawl space work is a good one. Whether you are considering spraying closed cell insulation in your crawl space or doing a full crawl space encapsulation, winter is the best time to do so. Humidity levels are at their lowest of the year. This will ensure you are not trapping moisture in your subfloor and hardwood.”