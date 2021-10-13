Delcioppo steps down from council amid ‘recent health challenge’

Charleston City Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo announced her resignation via a letter addressed to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Wednesday. She stated her departure is effective today, Oct. 13.

The District 1 seatholder, a resident and representative of Daniel Island, Cainhoy and downtown, noted in her letter to the mayor that “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this community in such a way, and I thank you (Tecklenburg) for your leadership and commitment to our city.”

Delcioppo later issued a statement to the city that the reason and rationale behind the abrupt step down comes on the heels of a “recent health challenge."

“Serving the citizens of District One on Charleston City Council has been one of the great honors of my life and a genuine labor of love,” Delcioppo continued. “Due to a recent health challenge, however, I have made the decision to step aside and make room for a new representative who is able to give this important job the attention it deserves.”

A city spokesperson confirmed that Delcioppo is dealing with a personal health issue.

“As I move through this transition, I want to thank everyone, citizen and colleague alike, who has worked so hard to keep our city safe and strong over these past two years,” Delcioppo added. “It has been my privilege to serve the residents of Charleston, and I look forward to continuing that work as a private citizen in the days ahead.”

In accordance with South Carolina law, a special election for Delcioppo’s seat will be held on Jan. 11, 2022. The candidate filing period will run from Oct. 29 at noon to Nov. 8 at noon.

“On behalf of all our citizens, I’d like to thank Marie for her outstanding service to the city of Charleston, and to wish her well as she returns to private life,” Tecklenburg added. “Throughout her time on council, she has been an exemplary public servant, and her contributions will surely be missed.”