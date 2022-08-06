Democratic Candidates for US Senate

What are your three highest priorities if elected?

Angela Geter: My three priority areas are economic development, infrastructure, and education. Economic development is a priority area because in order to sustain statewide and national growth, we must rethink our support for the small and micro businesses.

Infrastructure is a priority because we must make investments in both traditional and nontraditional infrastructure to ensure economic development. Finally, education is a priority to ensure economic developments are maximized through policies that reimagine our K-12 and post-secondary education systems in ways that produce a work force prepared for a global market.

Who is someone you admire? Why?

Angela Geter: I admire my mother because she taught me things that continue to shape me to this day as a person and as a woman. For example, my mother instilled in me the importance of integrity, i.e., doing the right thing even if no one else is and no one else notices.

My mother also taught me to “finish what you start, be resilient, and be respectful in all situations.” Finally, my mother taught me to see people as they are not how I want them to be. All of these lessons and more encouraged me to embrace life with a sense of purpose and courage. So, I admire my mother because she made sure I had a strong foundation to build whatever I could aspire to, including running for the U.S. Senate.

What legislative action will you support if Roe v. Wade is overturned? If it remains law?

Angela Geter: I believe Roe v Wade has had a significant impact on shaping our social and cultural history, so, if the Supreme Court does overturn Roe, I would seek to convince my colleagues in the Senate to pass legislation guaranteeing women have the right to determine what happens with their ownbody since doing nothing is not an option. In fact, doing nothing would not only beretrogressive in terms of the rights women currently have, but it serves as a harbinger ofthe federal government’s retreat from its role to protect all citizens from encroachment bythe several states.