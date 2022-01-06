Democratic Party Candidates for Superintendent of Education

If elected, what will be your top two objectives and why?

Gary L. Burgess: Top two objectives: To take public education back from the extreme left and the extreme right- recenter public education. The recentering of public education must be done if we are going to save American Democracy. American Democracy will not survive and thrive without an educated citizenry.

There is an African proverb that says, “the hunter will always be glorified until the lion learns to write.”

Implementing a framework called ACE – Academic Excellence, allowing teachers to do their jobs without fear; Community Local Control, allowing citizens through their local school boards to set policy to efficiently and effectively operate schools with the maximize impact to benefit teaching and learning; Educator Teacher Pride- teacher Pay must reflect their membership in the greatest profession in the world responsible for the progress of civilization, Retaining teachers by creating meaningful environments for their work, allowing them to be Innovative, Developing their craft with and Entrepreneurial mindset.

Jerry Govan: My top two objectives if elected would be to 1.) address the issue of teacher retention and recruitment and 2.) Implement initiatives that will restore confidence and trust in our public education system.

Currently we are facing a teacher shortage and recruitment crisis in our state. It is projected for the upcoming year; we will fall 1,100 teachers short of filling our classroom needs while seeing a decline in the number of individuals seeking to enter the profession. To address these issues, I propose to work with the legislature to increase teacher pay to $65,000 per year, and provide incentives such as student loan forgiveness, tax breaks etc. In addition, I plan to make valuing educators a priority by promoting policies that streamline workloads such as reduced paperwork and advocate for less high stakes testing.

To restore trust, I believe we need to recognize the role of the parent as a child’s first teacher. We need to re-think and provide wrap-around support for our students to keep them safe and academically challenged. As such, collaborating with local school boards, educators, and support staff at all levels, I hope to engage parents and other community stakeholders to create a wholesome learning environment in which every child can thrive, while taking the politics out of education.

How do you intend to respond and make decisions about divisive issues, such as race and gender concerns?

Gary Burgess: Making decisions about divisive issues. I was asked what party I will affiliate with. I ran in my great-grandfather’s party in the past. The party founded by Black men in South Carolina, the GOP, the party that gave us the constitution of 1868 establishing the system of public education. I moved from the party of my great-grandfather to the party of my parents- the Democratic Party, because of my stance for public education; nonetheless, both political parties belong to me. I told a friend who worked with me in turning a school around, we might be on different tickets, but we are on the same platform- standing for our children. She will be campaigning for me after the primary. I have crossover appeal. She knows that I will not allow divisive social issues to stand in the way of teaching students to read, write, do math, learn the arts, and be exposed to different languages.

Jerry Govan: My plan and intention to respond to making decisions about divisive issues will be predicated upon what I have always strived to do during both my professional and legislative career, to tell the truth, create a dialogue, build consensus, and follow the law.

Also on the ballot but elected not to answer: Lisa Ellis.