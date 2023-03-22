Dense & Diverse

From the widening of roads to construction trucks bustling back and forth, anyone who drives down Clements Ferry Road can see the Clements Ferry/Cainhoy area is growing. New businesses and retail complexes are popping up at a rapid rate to meet the needs of new residents.

According to Berkeley County Economic Development Department, Clements Ferry is part of the expanding mid-sized industrial submarket of the Charleston Metro, boasting over 5 million square feet of industrial footage. A spokesperson said vacancy rates for the area are at 0.2 percent. With limited vacancies, the department said in just the last 12 months, the price of rents increased more than 11 percent.

An 89,000-square-foot facility with 130 dock-doors and approximately 2,000 square feet of office space was recently opened off Clements Ferry Road because of its proximity to the Port of Charleston. The project was developed in partnership with the South Carolina Ports

Authority for a third-party logistics firm. The facility will handle cargo for high-volume retailers like Walmart.

Berkeley Planning and Zoning Director Alison Simmons anticipates an increase in business growth in the Clements Ferry and Cainhoy area in the future,“as previously entitled development builds out and available infill tracts convert to more intensive land uses.”

The region is becoming increasingly popular; all the diverse housing options are bringing jobs and commercial opportunities to the area. Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley said this makes the area very desirable. “Clements Ferry is an important corridor to our region

with beautiful neighborhoods and important industries, which is why it is and will be attractive to commercial development.”

The Goddard, a mixed-use 12-acre site, located at the intersection of Clements Ferry Road and Point Hope Parkway, is already under construction. The Goddard is promoted as a contemporary upscale environment “that draws inspiration from the storied history and traditional architectural forms of the Lowcountry, translated for contemporary apartment living within Point Hope.” When fully completed, the Goddard will offer a diverse collection of shops, restaurants, conveniences and offices.

Across the way, the Publix-anchored shopping center is completely leased. Businesses already servicing the area include: Jersey Mike’s Subs, Famulari’s Pizzeria, Coach’s Canteen and Sandy’s Dry Cleaning. Medical and dental services include the recently opened Roper St. Francis Healthcare, a walk-in facility. One of the latest additions to open is The Look, an optometrist business that promises an “exquisite eye-care experience.”

Coastal Skillet, an all-day brunch destination with a full-bar and outdoor seating, plans to open sometime this spring. Located in The Village Green by the Point Hope Hub, the new restaurant will be surrounded by several other retailers including Accent on Wine and Coastal Kids Dental & Braces.

On the site adjacent to The Goddard, construction has already begun. The Gates at Point Hope will open in 2024 with a wide array of tenants. Leases have already been signed for Dunkin’ Donuts and Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe.