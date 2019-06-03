Deputy Cephus Rogers new SRO at Philip Simmons High School

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputy Cephus Rogers is a popular face in the Daniel Island and Cainhoy communities, but he recently left his position as a member of the Community Action Team.

While he won’t be patrolling those areas from here on out, Rogers will still be serving in the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department as Philip Simmons High School’s new School Resource Officer.

Rogers said that he will miss the community events, but adds that he’ll “still have communication and a connection with the community through the students.”

The Deputy requested to become the new SRO at PSHS.

“Being that I worked the area and I knew the parents, I felt like it would be to an advantage to have someone at that school that knew the community and the people from that area,” he commented.

Rogers added that he is most excited to interact with the students and to “prepare them for their next level, which is adulthood.”

“I’m here to communicate with the kids, not from an enforcement standpoint only, but from an opportunity to bridge the gap between their perception of police in the 21 century,” Rogers stated.

Deputy Rogers will be missed in his patrol area, but the amount of security residents feel will not change. Berkeley County Public Information Officer Carli Drayton said that Rogers will not have a direct replacement and the patrol team will change up their routes to keep officers in the area that the deputy frequented. Deputy Lauren Santos, who has worked in the Cainhoy, Wando, Huger area before, is the new point of contact there for citizens. According to Drayton, Santos will be taking over for Rogers on the Community Advisory Board and was also recently promoted to the BCSO’s Community Action Team.