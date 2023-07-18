Deputy Police Chief Chito Walker to serve as city’s Interim Chief of Police

Last week the city appointed Deputy Chief Chito Walker as the interim chief of police for the Charleston Police Department. The appointment comes after the passing of Chief Luther Reynolds on May 22 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Chief Walker, the department’s most senior deputy chief, will lead the department until the city’s national search process concludes later this year.

A member of the Charleston Police Department since 2000, Chief Walker served in many capacities, including as patrolman, detective, SWAT team operator and supervisor. Promoted to deputy chief in March 2020, Chief Walker most recently served as deputy chief of the Procedural Justice and Community Policing Bureau.

“Chief Walker, like our other very fine deputy chiefs, is an outstanding police professional who shares Chief Luther Reynolds’ values and vision, and is ready on day one to provide the strong leadership and clear chain of command our officers need as they continue the work of keeping our city safe,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “I’m confident that our police department is in good hands with Chief Walker at the helm, and I’m grateful for his willingness to serve our city in this critical role.”

A native of Greenville, South Carolina, Chief Walker also served the city as command duty officer, commander of the West Ashley Patrol Team, and commander of the Central Investigations Property Crime Unit. From 2016 to 2018, he took on the role of division commander for West Patrol & Special Operations. Later, he became division commander of Professional Standards (Internal Affairs/Professional Development & Training/Accreditation/Recruitment & Retention).

Chief Walker is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and also holds professional affiliations with the FBINA Association; the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP); the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE); the National Tactical Officer Association (NTOA) and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge Number 5.

Interim Chief Walker said, “I would like to extend my gratitude to Mayor Tecklenburg for entrusting me with this opportunity, and to the remarkable men and women of the Charleston Police Department for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to keeping our city safe. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and I’m committed to working hand-in-hand with members of our community to maintain a safe and secure environment for all.”

A graduate of South Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice, Chief Walker earned a Master of Arts Degree in Management from Webster University.

Additionally, he is a graduate of the 260th session of the FBI National Academy, the 5th session of the Department of Homeland Security Leadership Academy, the 44th FBI National Executive Institute, and the South Carolina Command College. He also attended numerous training courses in tactics, investigations, and leadership throughout his professional career.

The city is working with the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), the national search firm that recruited Chief Reynolds in 2017, and is currently in the process of accepting applications. Additional information and progress will be shared as the process moves forward in the months ahead, the city said in a press release.

Compiled by Suzanne Detar