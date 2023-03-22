A Desirable Destination

During the last few years, South Carolina has become one of the most popular places for people to relocate. Nowhere is that more evident than in the Lowcountry, especially the Clements Ferry area. New construction of apartments, townhomes and single-family homes is on the rise to meet demand.

Sharon Cassidy, a realtor with Daniel Island Real Estate, said more people are looking in the Clements Ferry area. “I have seen more and more buyers looking down the CF corridor. With Daniel Island being almost sold out and its pricing soaring over the last few years, buyers are looking for a great location close to schools and businesses with a more affordable price point – which might not last long once the secret is out.”

New businesses, road improvements and experienced developers are driving the area’s growth. Beth Zink moved to Daniel Island in 1999. When she found out DI developers were creating something new, she decided to move. “I believe, based on what I know about Daniel Island proper and what has already happened at Point Hope in this relatively short time frame, this neighborhood will be a very much sought after community.”

Zink is eager to be part of the new development. “There is an excitement among the neighbors-to-be of a new beginning while making new life-long friends. A true community feeling of belonging.”

Point Hope and the surrounding properties are part of a long-term project that will expand and evolve in the coming years. The next phase, located directly to the north of Clements Ferry Road, is already in process. Currently, a diverse group of developers are in the planning phase for a variety of mixed-use properties. These will include shopping and dining as well as recreational and residential opportunities.

Julie Dombrowski, communications director at Daniel Island Development Company, said sales in Hopewell, the second neighborhood to be introduced at Point Hope, have remained steady since they were first offered in the fall of 2022.

With its convenient location between North Mount Pleasant, I-526 and Daniel Island, Point Hope makes for an extremely desirable location. “The opportunity to live in a thoughtfully planned community with schools and businesses already in place is appealing to many buyers.”

Dombrowski added, “Point Hope is designed to address the growth needs of the region by providing housing opportunities, schools, businesses and services for this portion of the City of Charleston.”

Pat Tang and Morgan VanSciver were living in an apartment on Daniel Island when they fell in love with the Point Hope area. After seeing all the amenities offered in the area, the couple knew it was the right place for them to build their home.

“It’s the perfect location, close to Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant, the beaches and not a bad drive from downtown,” VanSciver added. “We are so excited for all the new restaurants and shops coming to the Point Hope area that we will be able to walk to. We love that we are close to some of the best schools in South Carolina. We cannot wait to see the growth over the next few years.”