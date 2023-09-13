Developer defers request to remove 23 grand trees after citizen outcry

A 30-unit townhome community consisting of 18 two-story units and 12 three-story units planned at the intersection of Fairchild St., River Landing Dr., and Interstate 526 is on hold after the community objected to removing 23 trees from the lot to make room for the development.

According to Berkeley County records, Holder Properties, Inc. purchased the land in 2020 and recently applied to the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals-Site Design (BZA-SD) for a variance and special exception to remove the trees from the 8.65-acre wooded lot. Originally slated to be heard by the board on Sept. 6,

Holder Properties deferred the meeting after 348 resident comments were submitted to the board.

“We delayed our application to allow our team time to review the resident feedback,” said Abby Hawkins, director of marketing for Holder Properties. “We don’t have any set timelines right now as we want to ensure we are able to provide additional information on the project and talk with the community further.”

Resident comments to the board addressed the project’s impact on wildlife and traffic congestion on the island. A prominent concern included the role the trees play as a natural sound and visual barrier from the adjacent I-526. Residents also noted that the trees have become a part of the island’s aesthetic, serving as a welcoming and scenic gateway for residents and visitors alike.

The surge of comments came after the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association urged residents with an opinion on the matter to make a public comment. Torrence Sullivan, DINA’s chairperson of the development and land use committee, said that in the near two years in his role he cannot recall another variance “so extreme, so visible, so prominent” to the community.

In its application to remove the trees, Holder Properties claims the trees are low quality, in declining health or have damage.

Hawkins said the developer’s goal is to create a small enclave of luxury townhouses that is in keeping with the Daniel Island aesthetic, while maintaining the buffer between the island and I-526. “We will plant more trees than we remove, with a focus on evergreens, creating a lusher look year-round and adding a further visual and audio shield from the highway,” she said.

Sullivan, however, noted that the conditions of the lot’s declining tree health have been known for decades and are apparent on their face, “making it impractical to build, leaving this land as residual to the developer,” he said. “The new owner of this land would have been aware of these restrictions, yet purchased this land and now claims these known restrictions are hampering their intended use – requesting a variance. This logic should be rejected, and the variance should be rejected as well.”

Robert Summerfield, director of planning, preservation and sustainability for the city of Charleston, said he anticipates that the deferred items will be reviewed at the Oct. 4 BZA-SD meeting. Summerfield reported that nothing new has been submitted as far as variance plans, and he doesn’t anticipate any changes.