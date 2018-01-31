Developer shares status on various Daniel Island projects

Dirt continues to move on Daniel Island. Members of the Daniel Island Town Association (DITA) were updated concerning ongoing and upcoming developments planned for the downtown area, as well as the overall development of the island, by Daniel Island Company President Matt Sloan at the organization’s annual meeting on Jan. 17.

Sloan explained that the Daniel Island Master Plan provides for 7500 dwelling units to be built on Daniel Island. He said that there are currently about 5300 units completed. He noted that the infrastructure and road system in place is designed for 7500 but that he anticipates they will only develop 6350 units. This is 1000 units less than what was approved in the Master Plan, he stressed.

In regards to open space, Sloan said that the Master Plan required 20 percent open space and that they are currently at 30 percent open space.

“We are proud that virtually all of the open space we have on the island is usable,” he said.

Central Island Square, the large mixed-use development with a clock tower on Island Park Road, is just beginning to populate with its first residents, Sloan said. As previously reported, a chiropractor and a butcher shop are the only retail tenants to sign leases so far, but others are pending.

Plans for River Landing Village, a new townhome community to be located in the fields adjacent to the Daniel Island Real Estate office, recently made their first appearance at a City Technical Review Committee (TRC) meeting, according to Daniel Island Neighborhood Association President Marie Delcioppo, where they were asked to be revised and resubmitted at a later meeting date. Currently, East West Partners, the lead developer on the project, is working through concept plans with the City of Charleston and the Charleston Planning Commission, according to Carolyn Lancaster, vice president of marketing for the Daniel Island Company. This project is separate from the Daniel Island Town Association’s waterfront park enhancement initiative featured on pages 18-19 of this edition of The Daniel Island News.

Plans for two apartment projects known as Four Corners and River Landing Apartments have been in the works for a number of years. The Four Corners complex would be located at 251 River Landing Drive, behind the BB&T building, and River Landing Apartments would be located at 210 River Landing Drive across from Simmons Park apartments. The developer, Fred Santos, told The Daniel Island News last week via email that he is not yet ready to answer questions about the projects but promised he would provide details within 30 days.

OTHER PROJECTS IN THE PIPELINE

Stockade Storage, the self-storage facility located past Bishop England and adjacent to Cochran Park off Seven Farms Drive, will be expanded, noted Sloan. The current facility is full and there is a waiting list, he said.

There is a proposed Home2Suites hotel planned next to the existing Hampton Inn on Fairchild Street. According to Sloan, it will be a Hilton product but he did not have additional information on when construction would start.

The new Blackbaud facility being built on the Fairchild Street extension behind the UBS Building is set to open in April. Sloan noted that there is room for a sister building on the site and that Blackbaud has remaining years on their lease at their current location on Daniel Island Drive, which they also intend to continue to occupy.

Sloan said that the proposed Daniel Island Performing Arts Center, currently planned to be built next to Dockery’s on Island Park Drive, is in the midst of a fundraising campaign.

The Farr Street senior housing apartment development known as “The Overture” is moving forward. Multiple trees on the site have been cleared in advance of construction. Sloan noted it is being developed by Greystar. He also said that his company owns additional property near the Greystar project that will be built out after the senior housing facility is complete.

Conceptual plans for the Daniel Island Recreation Center, set to be located at Governors Park, were approved at last week’s Daniel Island Architectural Review Board (ARB) meeting. The project will go before the City’s Design Review Board on Feb. 5. Per the recent fourth amendment of the developer agreement, the construction process must start by fall of 2018, and according to Jason Kronsberg, director of the City of Charleston department of parks, the plans are on track, with construction slated to start in the third quarter of 2018. Once construction begins, the building should take 12 to 18 months to build, explained City Councilman Gary White. When opened to the public, the center will offer amenities such as basketball, volleyball, a community room with a catering kitchen for community meetings, an aerobics room and more, added White.

“The space will provide for a tremendous amount of flexibility for all types of youth and adult programming,” said White.

Look for more details on the new Recreation Center, including design renderings of the facility, in next week’s issue of The Daniel Island News.

SUZANNE DETAR, ELIZABETH BUSH AND KATIE ESTABROOK CONTRIBUTED TO THIS ARTICLE.