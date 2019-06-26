Development along Wando River on DI to begin construction within 30 days

The large mixed-use development, now known as The Waterfront, at the end of River Landing Drive on Daniel Island is nearing the beginning of its first phase of construction.

Ground will break on the project this summer as part of the first of five phases of construction.

“We’ve been working on this for quite some time, and it’s a big important project and community,” said Miller Harper, managing partner at East West Partners, the entity developing the new enclave. “We’ve been trying to take our time and be thoughtful about the approach and trying to make sure we’re including the right components.”

The first phase of the condominium and townhome community, formerly known as River Landing Village, will consist of 58 residences, retail space, and amenities. The development will come equipped with a canoe house near the Wando River.

“We see that as a place that people will be able to store their canoes and paddle boards and kayaks, and it’s just a short walk up from the docks, so you’ll be able to access the waterfront,” said Harper.

East West Partners will also construct a market in the first phase.

“The market will be a place where you can [get] grab-and-go food and coffee and ice cream, things of that nature,” Harper described.

Behind the market will be a pool house for the development’s residents.

In addition, the community will have a new restaurant, open to everyone. Harper would not disclose the restaurateur his company is working with, but said that they are “one of the best in the region.”

“It’ll be seafood focused and it’s going to be what you would expect to find on the waterfront,” he said.

The Waterfront’s development hit a small snag at the latest Design Review Board meeting on June 17. The board deferred approving a building in the complex, requesting that the two story west facade incorporate appropriate fenestration, or arrangement of windows and doors. The city will also require the applicant (McMillian Pazdan Smith/ Nathan Schutte) to restudy the mechanical roof and include a water management system of gutters and downspouts.

Despite this, Harper assured The Daniel Island News that the project is moving full-steam ahead and construction on Phase 1 will begin within 30 days. He predicts that the first part of the community will be complete by 2021. Ultimately, a total of 50-60 residences, comprised of a mix of townhomes and condominiums, will be constructed per phase for a grand total of 250-300 units on the 22-acre site. The current waterfront trail maintained by the Daniel Island Property Owners Association along the river will remain as part of the project with some slight modifications. In addition, East West Partners plans to add another dock/pier to the waterfront that will be dedicated back to the Daniel Island POA for use by the community and visitors.