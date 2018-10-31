Development Briefs - November 1, 2018

CLEMENTS FERRY ROAD WIDENING AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

In the years since its announcement, the Clements Ferry Road widening project has been a daily topic for many residents of the Daniel Island and Cainhoy areas. The folks that utilize the busy road in their daily commute understand why the initiative was warranted.

Increased commercial and residential traffic on the two lane road stalls traffic to a crawl on most days. For most citizens and daily commuters of the Clements Ferry Corridor, the needed project couldn’t come soon enough, so many were delighted when it began construction in March of 2017. The widening is still in its first phase, with a projected completion date of November 30, 2019.

“The Clements Ferry Widening Project (phase I) is currently 77 percent complete,” said South Carolina Department of Transportation Project Manager Lukus Everhart. “Drainage and curb installation is nearly complete. The contractor will continue to grade shoulders and establish grass throughout the project limits. Asphalt build up will continue through this year. Trees and shrubs are scheduled to be planted in the median next month. The final surface mix is scheduled to be placed this coming March through April.”

The first phase of the project widens the road for an almost four mile span between I-526 and Jack Primus Road. The road will be widened from two lanes to five lanes, with a median.

SCDOT Construction Engineer Sarah Gaffney said that the first phase of the widening project is ahead of schedule. SCDOT is handling the first phase and Berkeley County will control the second phase, which will start at Jack Primus Road and end at SC-41.

RIVER LANDING VILLAGE

The first phase of a plan to create a new townhome community adjacent to the Wando River, near the Daniel Island Real Estate Sales Center, is moving through the City of Charleston approval process. The project, described as a “mixed-use development,” went before the Charleston Technical Review Committee on October 18. According to the TRC agenda and minutes, the 4.59 acre site is expected to have 58 units. The owner is listed as EW Daniel Island Investor LLC. The TRC asked the applicant to revise and resubmit plans to the TRC, along with the required construction activity application, construction stormwater pollution prevention plan, and the stormwater technical report.

According to Miller Harper of East West Partners, the project is still in the pre-planning phase, but they hope to begin construction in the first half of 2019.

NEW APARTMENT COMMUNITIES PLANNED FOR DI AND CAINHOY PENINSULA

Two new apartment communities, both developed by Woodfield Investments, are coming to the Cainhoy peninsula – one on Daniel Island and the other on Hopewell Lane near the new Philip Simmons School campuses. Both recently went before the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee.

The Daniel Island site, known as Woodfield Daniel Island 2, is located on Robert Daniel Drive, which is in Daniel Island Park, but it still considered part of the island’s town center area. That project, to be developed on 16.33 acres, will include 264 units. Plans call for 259 units at Woodfield Cainhoy Apartments, to be constructed on a 29.22 acre site.