Development Briefs - November 25, 2021

Affordable housing development on the horizon in Cainhoy

Cainhoy is in the early stages of becoming the location of an affordable housing development on Clements Ferry Road in the foreseeable future. Low-income family households are the target audience and only eligible occupants.

If all goes to plan, Abbington Charleston Apartments would be the name. The site would include a 7-acre plat on which 90 apartment units would be built among 10 residential buildings, excluding a community building for a clubhouse. The dwellings would consist of a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units.

The occupancy is restricted to households at 30%, 50% and 60% of the area median income. For a household of three, 30% would be $21,900; 50% would be $36,450 and 60% would be $43,740, according to the City of Charleston’s Department of Housing and Community Development’s Fiscal Year 2020-21 income limits.

In addition, 18 of the 90 units would fall under HOME guidelines — the HOME Investment Partnerships Program is a grant provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that serves low- and very low-income families. By the city’s income limit standards, that qualifies up to 80% which includes workforce housing.

The apartments will offer no units to employees or those seeking market rate or project-based rental assistance.

The project is through the City of Charleston’s Department of Housing but the developer and applicant, Abbington Charleston LP, is based out of Georgia. The owner is listed as Wando Medical Park LLC, the general contractor is Progress Builders and the architectural firm is Progress Design.

On Nov. 18, the City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee held the first review for the development. It will be revised and resubmitted for a second review.

The designated address for the affordable housing would be 2101 Clements Ferry Road. For more information, contact Matt Monroe at mattmonroe@reaventures.com

Another apartment complex on DI?

The Davis Daniel Island Apartments may be a housing option of the future on Parkline Avenue after all, despite the location’s previous history of failed development ventures and site changes.

The site plan, adjacent to the CubeSmart Self Storage facility near the Talison Row Apartments, calls for a 5-acre plat for a multifamily apartment building with 242 units. The development calls for six buildings, totaling 87,500 square feet and is scaled to be four stories tall with a wraparound parking deck, pool and courtyard.

The owner of the project is Davis Development based out of Georgia. The applicant is local engineering consultant Thomas & Hutton.

On Nov. 18, the City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee held the first review for the structure. It will be revised and resubmitted for a second review. For more information, contact Brian Riley at riley.b@tandh.com

— Staff report