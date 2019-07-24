Development news - July 25, 2019

NEW COMMERICAL BUILDINGS COMING TO ISLAND PARK DRIVE

Two new Daniel Island retail/office buildings are making their way through the City of Charleston approval process.

The two-story commercial structures are to be located at 873 and 877 Island Park Drive, across from Dockery’s and next to Guggenheim Terrace. The plans for the buildings went before the Charleston Design Review Board for approval on July 15, but were deferred with instructions for the developer to restudy certain aspects of the design and landscaping.

According to Adam Robinson, project developer for Lat Purser & Associates, the owners of the property, his team is “working hard on the project” and anticipate beginning construction late in the fourth quarter of this year. The design plan for the project is intended to complement the recently enhanced Guggenheim Park and seasonal farmers’ markets.

CREEKSIDE AT BERESFORD SUBDIVISION COMING SOON

A new Cainhoy peninsula subdivision known as Creekside at Beresford will soon begin offering homes for sale. Located off the Clements Ferry Road corridor, the neighborhood is being developed by Ryan Homes and will feature a total of 53 single family homes. According to Tim O’Brien, a sales and marketing representative for the company, the model home is nearly complete.

“We are just waiting for our site contractor to finish getting the utility infrastructure complete before we can get the road paved,” he noted. “Once paved, we can open for sales.”

O’Brien expects that to happen sometime in the fall. The subdivision will offer both ranch and two-story floor plans. Other features include spacious backyards and a neighborhood dog park. Ryan Homes is looking forward to adding a new community in the growing Clements Ferry Road area, stated O’Brien.

“It’s super exciting!” he said. “There is so much planned along the Clement’s Ferry corridor in the coming years and we’re really excited to be part of all of the action. Ryan Homes is a large, national homebuilder but we are new to the Charleston market. We really believe that this community will help us make a name for ourselves here in the local marketplace.”

For information on Creekside at Beresford, visit https://www.ryanhomes.com/find-your-home/our-communities/south-carolina/....

PORT SELLS SMALL PARCEL OF LAND ON DEANNA LANE

A 1.31 acre parcel owned by the S.C. State Ports Authority (SPA) on Deanna Lane has been sold to The Greenery, Inc. for $170,000. According to a resolution passed by the SPA board of directors on July 17, the organization has determined that the property “is not necessary for future operations of the South Carolina State Port’s Authority’s terminals to carry out its purposes.”

The property is located on the Cainhoy peninsula off Clements Ferry Road and was originally purchased by the SPA, along with multiple other parcels, to make way for a transportation corridor as part of a proposed Global Gateway Port. The mega-terminal, once planned for the south end of Daniel Island, was scrapped in 2002 and a redesigned facility (the Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr. Terminal) is currently under construction in North Charleston. The first phase of that terminal is due to open in 2021.