DHEC’s analysis shows face masks work to stop spread of COVID-19

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released new data this week that indicates local mask ordinances are helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“This new data shows us what we already knew, wearing face masks works,” said Dr. Linda Bell, S.C. state epidemiologist. “We’re strongly supportive of these local leaders’ initiatives that are centered on protecting the health and wellbeing of their communities.”

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has released a regularly updated map showing the counties and municipalities that currently have mask requirements in place, which is available here . SCEMD’s map shows jurisdictions where masks are required by ordinance and where masks have been recommended by proclamation from local elected officials.

Analysis of local mask ordinances show, according to DHEC, that:

• As of this week, nearly 40 percent of residents, or approximately 2 million South Carolinians, reside in jurisdictions that have local mask requirements in place.

• When comparing the jurisdictions that have mask requirements in place to those that don't, the jurisdictions with mask requirements have shown a 46.3% greater decrease in the total number of cases during the four weeks after the requirements were implemented.

“We will be in a much better position in four to six weeks if South Carolinians practice physical distancing and use a mask,” Bell said. “Together, we can completely reverse our fortunes and create safe environments for our business recovery, for our lifestyle recovery, and particularly for our students returning to school in a few short weeks, but we must act more aggressively, and now.”

DHEC further notes that the data analysis also shows:

• Those jurisdictions with mask requirements in place have seen an overall decrease of 15.1% of total cases for the four weeks after the requirements were implemented compared to before the requirements were in place. This is an overall decrease of 34.6 cases per 100,000 people from before the mask requirements to after.

• During the same time frame, those jurisdictions without mask requirements have experienced an overall increase in total cases of 30.4%, as well as an average increase of 24.1 cases per 100,000 people when compared to jurisdictions with a mask requirement in place.

“The residents in jurisdictions that acted first are seeing the benefits earlier,” Bell said. “This shows the sooner prevention measures are adopted, the sooner we all benefit.”

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, DHEC recommends that South Carolinians should:

• Practice social distancing

• Wear a mask in public

• Avoid group gatherings

• Regularly wash your hands

• Stay home if sick

DHEC’s COVID-19 Update (August 14, 2020)

DHEC today announced 1,015 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 16 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,880, probable cases to 961, confirmed deaths to 2,106, and 98 probable deaths.

Nearly 130 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

DHEC notes that testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 129 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics .

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 226 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 912,936 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage . DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,763 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.0% .

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.

Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19 . Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.