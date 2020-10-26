DHEC provides detailed COVID-19 Halloween safety tips

Although Halloween may look different this year, there are still ways for South Carolinians to celebrate while avoiding the scare of being exposed to or spreading COVID-19. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recommends outdoor, no-contact events that are low-risk for disease transmission.

Drive-through events, one-directional haunted trails, outdoor pumpkin patches and creative methods for handing out candy can be safe alternatives for celebrating.

“This isn’t the year for traditional trick-or-treating, haunted houses and costume parties,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer. “COVID-19 continues to have a high prevalence across our state, and many traditional Halloween activities unfortunately are high-risk activities since they include close person-to-person contact and interaction with people outside of your household.”

To avoid a post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases, which can result in an increase in hospitalizations and even deaths, DHEC asks residents to take Halloween celebrations seriously this year and remember that disease prevention methods don’t just protect you, they protect others in your community who may experience severe complications if they contract the virus.

DHEC provides the following specific guidelines on its website:

Costume masks

Don’t use a costume mask as a substitute for a cloth mask unless it’s made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around your face.

Don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider making or purchasing a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treating can occur safely if everyone properly wears protective masks and stays six feet away from others

Keep your mask on at all times

If there’s already a group of kids at one door, wait until they leave before approaching

Skip houses that don’t have precautions in place

Consider organizing trick-or-treating events within communities where those participating have agreed to follow masking and social distancing precautions

Handing out candy

Use prepackaged candy only

Offer hand sanitizer outside your door

The safest approach would be to offer bundled packages of candy that each trick-or-treater can collect for themselves

Don’t allow dozens of hands to reach into the same candy bowl

Use tongs to remove the candy from the bowl and drop it into each trick-or-treater’s bag

Wear a mask when you open the door and limit time in close contact

Wash your hands frequently

Halloween parties

Halloween parties that involve people outside your household are discouraged. If you want to have a Halloween party, keep it small and invite only immediate family members

Outside events would be lower risk than inside events

Wear your protective mask

Stay six feet away from others

When eating or drinking, replace your protective mask immediately. You’re at highest risk for COVID-19 transmission with your mask off

Avoid any no-mask parties. These have been shown to be extremely high risk for COVID-19 transmission

Have all eating and drinking outside and avoid buffet-style eating. Have one person serve food and have separate tables for each family

Haunted houses, festivals and other attractions

Plan ahead and refer to CDC guidance for evaluating the risk level for these types of activities

Keep in mind that any event expecting attendance to be greater than 250 people must go through the mass gatherings event exception process established by Executive Order of the Governor and led by the S.C. Department of Commerce.

Be sure to wear a mask, bring hand sanitizer and stay socially distanced by six feet or more

Screaming and shouting can propel more virus and may increase risk of transmission to those close by and extend to those beyond six feet

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides Halloween guidance as well as activity risk levels here.

DHEC recommends that anyone who’s regularly out in the community to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a month, and anyone who chooses to take part in a social activity like Halloween celebrations should get tested afterward and also monitor for symptoms.

“Testing for COVID-19 has never been easier or more accessible in South Carolina,” said Dr. Kacka. “There are 450 testing opportunities across the state, including more than 300 permanent sites and more than 130 mobile testing events, and results are provided in a matter of days. We encourage anyone who wants to get tested, to get tested, so they know their health status in regard to COVID-19, since asymptomatic people can and do spread the disease.”

For the latest COVID-19 information in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. To find a testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19testing.