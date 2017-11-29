DI’s Mike Ferrara pens sequel to ‘Land of the Million Elephants’

“The Sons of Lubyanka” by Michael Ferrara of Daniel Island is now out for the public to enjoy. This is the sequel to “The Land of the Million Elephants,” which was an exciting read and now we get to follow some of those characters, such as Brick Autry and Mark Knight, along with a cast of new players.

Set during the Reagan era, the book is based upon the premise that a number of select POW soldiers were captured in the Vietnam War by the Russians and brainwashed to become traitors, who are now undercover Russian agents infiltrating our government. There are many twists and turns throughout the plot that keep you guessing and on edge as you are never sure who is on what side, but that is what Ferrara is quite adept at in his writing.

The book was a great read and I encourage to you to pick up a copy or visit Mike’s website at https://michaelferrarabooks.com. Copies are also being sold locally at Refuel on Daniel Island and at Charleston area Delta Pharmacies.