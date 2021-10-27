DI’s Shawn Pinkston to pursue Charleston City Council’s District 1 seat

Daniel Island resident Shawn Pinkston is running for the Charleston City Council District 1 seat that was recently vacated by Marie Delcioppo. A special election for the seat will be held on Jan. 11, 2022.

Pinkston, who is a lawyer, small business owner, and veteran of the U.S. Army, said in a press release, “Over the past year and a half, governments at nearly every level have overreached and have tried to exercise unprecedented control over our lives. Government was created to secure our God-given rights, and it has that ability only by the consent of the governed.”

Pinkston continued, “I will not consent to nor support any effort by our city government to infringe upon our liberties. Elected officials have been telling us how to act, how to think, and what to say in our places of work, in our children’s schools, even in our homes Parental choice in our children’s education and well-being is being threatened while controversial programs such as Critical Race Theory are being promoted. I stand in opposition to these efforts and will be the voice of like-minded citizens who have had enough of government interference in our lives.”

Pinkston also said he is opposed to government requiring first responders to choose between vaccination and getting fired.

According to the press release, Pinkston graduated from Berea College with a Bachelor of Arts in history, and earned his juris doctorate at Saint Louis University School of Law. He is married with four children and has lived on Daniel Island since 2010. To learn more, visit shawnpinkston.com.