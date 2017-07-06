DI ‘Field of Honor’ returns this Independence Day!

The star spangled spectacle known as the Daniel Island “Field of Honor” is set to take place June 25 - July 8, 2017. This moving patriotic display of hundreds of American flags is hosted by the Daniel Island Exchange Club in conjunction with the Daniel Island Property Owners Association.

The Stars and Stripes will stand posted in a memorable panorama of red, white, and blue on the grassy lawns in the median along River Landing Drive. Over 500 American flags will fly on seven and a half foot flagpoles to honor military service members past and present, first responders, teachers, caregivers, cancer survivors, health care providers, and personal heroes.

Those interested in supporting the Daniel Island Field of Honor can do so by sponsoring a flag for $25 to pay tribute to individuals who, through their service and sacrifice, have become heroes in their lives. Flag sponsors will receive their sponsored flags to retain and display as a memento of this year’s event. Flags may also be donated back to the Exchange Club to be displayed at next year’s event.

Proceeds will benefit three local charities - One80 House, the Lowcountry Food Bank, and the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center. The programs of One80 House provide support in turning lives around by providing critical supportive services for veterans. The Lowcountry Food Bank serves the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina in the fight against hunger and aims to distribute more than 24 million pounds of food each year. The Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center’s mission is to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families.

All are invited to visit the Field of Honor display and walk amid the posted flags.

“Those who have viewed a Field of Honor display know to expect an inspiring and memorable experience,” noted Daniel Island Exchange Club member Bill McArdle. “Those who are first time visitors will find that the display must be experienced to be fully appreciated.”

There is no charge to visit the Field of Honor. Family and friends are welcome. A YouTube video of the 2016 event can be found at https://youtu.be/_9eXtAgcjH4. The Daniel Island Exchange Club is looking for sponsors for the 2017 event. Refuel of Daniel Island has signed on as a $5000 sponsor, but sponsors at the $500 and $2500 levels are available and needed. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, purchasing a flag, or volunteering to help prepare the field, please go to https://www.healingfield.org/danielisland17/ or email Bill McArdle at wemcardle@gmail.com.