DI and Cainhoy area voters support affordable housing bond

A majority of voters in the City of Charleston cast ballots on Nov. 7 in support of a general obligation bond referendum to fund affordable housing initiatives. The $20 million measure passed overwhelmingly, with a reported 70 percent of city residents voting in favor of the referendum.

On Daniel Island and the Cainhoy Peninsula, voters responded similarly to their counterparts in other areas of the city, with 261 residents out of the 371 who voted that day casting “yes” ballots and 110 voting “no.” The only precinct that didn’t support the referendum was “Yellow House.” Of the 28 ballots cast there, only 10 voted in favor of the bond. Overall voter turnout in all Daniel Island and Cainhoy area precincts was extremely low, with an average of 5.47 percent among Daniel Island 1, Daniel Island 2, Daniel Island 3, Daniel Island 4, Yellow House and The Village.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, a special election Republican Primary was held for Republican candidates vying for the open S.C. House District 99 seat. The contenders were Daniel Island residents Jarrod Brooks, Nancy Mace and Shawn Pinkston, and Mount Pleasant resident Mark Smith. The Daniel Island News went to print before the votes were tallied, so be sure to check out our website this week (www.thedanielislandnews.com) for information on the winner, who will face off against Democrat Cindy Boatwright in January of 2018. A detailed article on the results will be featured in the Nov. 23 edition.